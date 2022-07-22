Powhatan grower delivers 'Biden' orchid to first lady

Powhatan orchid grower Art Chadwick wheeled his company van onto the White House grounds this week, slowly made his way through layers of security and finally made it into the East Wing where he made his special delivery to first lady Jill Biden: two blooms from an orchid hybrid he developed, grew and named in her honor.

“Wow, this is amazing,” Chadwick recalled Biden saying when she saw the blooms.

Through his orchids, Chadwick, of Chadwick & Sons Orchids, has developed quite a connection to first ladies over the years. He said he had a “fantastic” visit at the White House on Tuesday, chatting with Biden for about 20 minutes in the Vermeil Room, on the ground floor of the residence. She had just concluded a meeting with the Ukrainian first lady.

“A two-hour power meeting, talking about all of the things going on over there, and here I’ve got my little flowers,” Chadwick said. “It seemed ridiculous … the extremes there.”

But Biden seemed to enjoy their conversation, he said.

“Her favorite subject is flowers,” he said. “She goes out in her garden every day and cuts flowers, and she grades papers in the garden in this little gazebo. That’s her true passion: flowers.”

Chadwick said Biden, who also is a professor at Northern Virginia Community College, told him she would put one of the blooms on her desk “maybe I’ll put one on Joe’s desk.”

The Biden orchid blooms in July, producing large, greenish yellow flowers, though some have distinctly magenta lips. The botanical name of the orchid is Brassolaeliocattleya Jill Biden (Goldenzelle x Sea Swirl). Chadwick officially registered the Biden hybrid with the Royal Horticultural Society.

“It’s a knockout bloom in terms of color, and there isn’t much else like it in existence,” Chadwick said.

Chadwick now has grown and provided special hybrid orchids to the last five first ladies while in office – Hilary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and Biden – though this was his first visit inside the White House. (He’s met with Laura Bush several times, but never at the White House.) He also has gone back in time and retroactively grown and named hybrid orchids for a half-dozen other first ladies.

He said he learned that the tradition had started with Herbert Hoover’s wife, Lou Henry Hoover, when a New Jersey grower named an orchid hybrid for her. Through the years, other growers developed orchid varieties for several subsequent first ladies, before the custom died out.

When Chadwick got involved, he went back and registered orchid hybrids in the names of Barbara Bush, Lady Bird Johnson and Eleanor Roosevelt. Later, he learned Woodrow Wilson’s second wife, Edith Bolling Wilson, of Virginia, loved orchids, but had never had an orchid named for her, while her husband had four named for him.

So, he registered an orchid hybrid for Edith Bolling Wilson about a century after she was in the White House and then, to create a seamless series, he also did orchids in the names of Florence Harding and Grace Goodhue Coolidge.

The entire collection of first lady orchids is on public display at the Smithsonian Gardens in Washington.

It takes seven years before a seed grown cattleya orchid first blooms, Chadwick said. He’s always developing or raising new hybrids, saving the best ones for important people so that he has one ready to go whenever there’s a new first lady. Then it’s just a race to be the first to apply for the name with the Royal Horticultural Society once the hybrid blooms, though there are fewer orchid growers than years ago so the competition for the first lady orchids has not been fierce in recent years. He’s always first.

“It’s just fun for me,” he said. “It’s a total sideline. I don’t make any money on these. It just keeps orchids on the front page, and it’s a feel-good story for everyone.”

The room where Chadwick met Biden and the White House chief floral designer is decorated with several portraits of first ladies through history. Biden was showing Chadwick around, telling him about the portraits, many of which featured flowers with the first ladies.

“She said, ‘You know, I’m going to have a portrait one day,’ ” Chadwick recalled. “I said, ‘Maybe your orchid can be in your portrait,’ and she said, ‘Now, there’s an idea.’ ”