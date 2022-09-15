Powhatan man identified as victim in Sunday cargo van crash in Powhatan

A Powhatan County man has been identified by state police as the victim of a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Flint Road in Powhatan.

Killed was Ronald J. Webb, 71, who police said died at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt.

Police said Webb was traveling east on Flint Road about in a 2014 Ram Promaster 1500 cargo van when the vehicle ran off the road about 9:48 p.m. Webb over-corrected his steering, which sent the cargo van into a tree line. The vehicle struck a tree.