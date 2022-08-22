 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powhite Parkway Bridge tractor crash causing delays

  • 0

A tractor-trailer crash on the Powhite Parkway Bridge was causing heavy delays Monday afternoon.

Richmond police said the crash happened on the northside of the bridge.

Two southbound lanes were closed and two northbound lanes were open.

The Virginia Department of Transportation advised that motorists seek other routes as a clean-up effort continues. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Philippine schools reopen after one of world’s longest shutdowns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News