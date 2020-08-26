PPE and school supplies; community partners prepare students for unusual school year

In Henrico County, some school buildings will be open to allow the YMCA to conduct child care. Jennifer Collins, a Henrico parent, said she'll be sending her youngest daughter, Caedence, to the child care program at Glen Allen High School.

"I feel like she'll get a better education there virtually than she would at home with me," she said. "She's very good in school with no behavior issues, but at home it's different."

Virginia first lady Pam Northam, who came to The Diamond on Wednesday, said she hopes to see the state continue supporting school districts grappling with the pandemic. Virginia has used $70 million in CARES Act funding to support day care centers.

In December 2019, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a $94 million boost to early childhood education programs, but most of it fell victim to pandemic-related budget cuts. Much of what remains in the protected budget in the special session include state matches to federal grants.

"We're doing everything we can at the state level, but we can't do it alone," she said. "Early child care in education is so important. ... A lot of those younger students with special needs students are still going to need supervision, and our early child care folks are really filling in the void and we want to make sure we're giving them the finances they need to stay safe."