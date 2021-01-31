 Skip to main content
Preliminary snowfall reports throughout the region - 3" in Chesterfield, 2.5" in Henrico
The following unofficial snow totals were reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning.

Chesterfield County 

- 3 inches, 8:43 a.m., NWS employee report

- 3 inches, 9:10 a.m., public report, Midlothian

- 3 inches, 9:23 a.m., public report, Chester

- 2.5 inches, 9:30 a.m., NWS employee report, Meadowville

Cumberland County

- 3.5 inches, 9:08 a.m., reported by trained spotter

Henrico County

- 2.5 inches, 8:32 a.m., reported by trained spotter

- 2.8 inches, 9:23 a.m., public report, Short Pump

New Kent County

- 1.3 inch of snow, 8:44 a.m., Barhamsville

Prince George County

- 1.5 inch of snow, 7:57 a.m., reported by NWS employee

- 1.3 inch of snow, 9:10 a.m., public report, Disputanta

Richmond 

- 1.5 inch of snow, 8:04 a.m., in Dumbarton

Sussex County 

- 1.4 inch of snow, 8:49 a.m.,  changing to sleet

