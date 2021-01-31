Preliminary snowfall reports throughout the region - 4" in Chesterfield, 4.5" in Henrico, 5" in Hanover

The following unofficial snow totals were reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning.
Chesterfield County
- 3 inches, 8:43 a.m., NWS employee report
- 3 inches, 9:10 a.m., public report, Midlothian
- 3 inches, 9:23 a.m., public report, Chester
- 2.5 inches, 9:30 a.m., NWS employee report, Meadowville
- 3 inches, 10:30 a.m., public report, Bon Air
- 4 inches, 10:43 a.m., NWS employee report, Midlothian
Colonial Heights
- 2.5 inches, 10:50 a.m., NWS employee report
Cumberland County
- 3.5 inches, 9:08 a.m., reported by trained spotter
- 4.5 inches, 10:52 a.m., reported by trained spotter, Cartersville
Goochland County
- 4 inches, 10:05 a.m., public report, Tabscott
Hanover County
- 5 inches, 10:47 a.m., public report, Ashcake
- 4.5 inches, 10:54 a.m., co-op observer, Ashland
- 3.9 inches, 10:56 a.m., public report, Rockville
Henrico County
- 2.5 inches, 8:32 a.m., reported by trained spotter
- 2.8 inches, 9:23 a.m., public report, Short Pump
- 3.5 inches, 10:20 a.m., broadcast media report, snow has changed to sleet, Tuckahoe
- 4.3 inches, 10:42 a.m., public report, Short Pump
- 4.5 inches, 11 a.m., public report, Short Pump
- 4 inches, 11:11 a.m., trained spotter, Longdale
Louisa County
- 4 inches, 10:37 a.m., public report, Mineral
New Kent County
- 1.3 inch, 8:44 a.m., Barhamsville
- 3 inches, 10:30 a.m., reported by trained spotter, Bottoms Bridge
Powhatan County
- 4 inches, 9:40 a.m., public report
- 4.5 inches, 10:25 a.m., public report, Fine Creek Mills
Prince George County
- 1.5 inch, 7:57 a.m., reported by NWS employee
- 1.3 inch, 9:10 a.m., public report, Disputanta
Richmond
- 1.5 inch, 8:04 a.m., Dumbarton
- 3 inches, 10:13 a.m., public report, Dumbarton
Sussex County
- 1.4 inch, 8:49 a.m., changing to sleet