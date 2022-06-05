Preregistration for prepaid cards for formula to open Monday in Richmond

Parents will now be able to preregister for prepaid debit cards that will aid families in buying baby formula amid the ongoing shortage.

Urban Baby Beginnings, a nonprofit that supports pregnant and parenting families, will be distributing prepaid debit cards to those who preregister through its website at https://urbanbabybeginnings.org, according to a news release from Richmond City Hall. The organization has served families in the region for over 27 years. The link to register is set to go live on Monday.

After Mayor Levar Stoney announced last month that the city of Richmond and the Robins Foundation would be donating $45,000 in an initiative to combat the shortage, Feed More, the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, the Bob and Anna Lou Schaberg Foundation, the Mary Morton Parsons Foundation, the Richmond Memorial Health Foundation and the Jackson Foundation joined to provide an additional $135,000.

Urban Baby Beginnings will have access to $180,000 in city funds to purchase and distribute prepaid debit cards to those who can’t afford formula.

“This swift and generous response by our philanthropic and community partners is a testament to our shared commitment to working together to lift up Richmonders in a time of need, and I’m deeply grateful for their support and Council’s quick action to make this happen,” Stoney said in the release.

Supply disruptions, staffing shortages and safety recalls are all to blame for the shortage.

“My administration remains engaged with industry leaders on their production capabilities, and the Virginia Department of Heath is working to ensure that there are adequate supplies of baby formula statewide,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “Additionally, my administration has asked the FDA to utilize all resources to get the U.S. plant back into production as quickly as possible. Simply put, acquiring baby formula shouldn’t be a challenge in the United States.”

Urban Baby Beginnings also offers information about mental health providers, doula services, lactation specialists and more to families and parents in Newport News, Norfolk, Petersburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond.