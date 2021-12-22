Preservation team continues work on opening Lee Monument time capsule, but there have been surprises

Efforts to open a time capsule found at the base of the Lee monument were progressing, albeit slowly, on Wednesday afternoon at the Department of Historic Resources.
The preservation team said it was surprised the box didn't match historic accounts of what was put into the pedestal in 1887.
Those accounts suggested a copper box with an inscription on the side - what was being opened Wednesday was a lead box, with slightly smaller dimensions, with no inscription.
The group said they wouldn't speculate on whether historic accounts were incorrect or if they had found something different entirely.
The process of opening the box started at 10 a.m., but it soon became clear much more work would be needed to preserve the artifact while opening it to inspect the contents. The group was still hoping to finish on Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was among a group of dignitaries to visit during the process.
There are a number of historic accounts of the time capsule, which was commissioned in 1887.
According to newspaper accounts from the time, the capsule was placed in the cornerstone on Oct. 27, 1887, during a ceremony attended by 25,000 people.
Tim Albee, the head of the masonry crew that found the box, said the stone could be considered a cornerstone, because it was at the corner of the plinth's interior structure. But it wasn't in the type of cornerstone most people envision now.
The celebration for the laying of the cornerstone was a "brilliant street parade," according to the Richmond Dispatch, a precursor to this newspaper. Hotels were full and armed guards were stationed along the Monument Avenue circle.
Pride for the Confederacy was high that day. One of the speakers, Col. Charles Marshall, blamed the Civil War on Abraham Lincoln and told the crowd that Lincoln's only motive for freeing the slaves was to win the war.
According to the newspaper accounts, the capsule was a 14-by-14-by-8-inch copper box built by Capt. J.E. Phillips. Thirty-seven Richmond residents donated artifacts, including:
• A history of Monumental Church donated by George Fisher;
• A collection of Confederate buttons from Cyrus Bossieux;
• A copy of Carlton McCarthy's "Detailed Minutiae of Soldier Life in the Army of Northern Virginia" given by J.W. Randolph & English publishers;
• A guide to Richmond with a map of the city and a map of Virginia;
• Three bullets, a piece of shell and a Minie ball lodged in a piece of wood from a Fredericksburg battle field, given by Frank Brown;
• A bible from Thomas J. Starke;
• Statistics of the city of Richmond from J.B. Halyburton;
• A battle flag and a square and compass made from a tree over Stonewall Jackson's grave from J.W. Talley;
• A $100,000 Confederate bond from John F. Mayer;
• An English penny from 1812 from W.T. Moseley;
• Oct 26, 1887 edition of the The Richmond Dispatch.
Historians now say the artifacts in the box were just one more way for the south to spite Lincoln and the north. They were another way for the south to hold on to the ideals it fought for in the Civil War. One of the most interesting reported artifacts was a picture of Lincoln in his grave.
“A dead president in the bottom of a Confederate general’s memorial,” said Dale Brumfield an author and historian who has studied the time capsule. “That speaks volumes to me.”
Observers wondered if it was a rare piece of history. Historians believe only one photo of Lincoln was taken after his death -- by Jeremiah Gurney in New York. And it was supposed to be destroyed, because Mary Todd Lincoln, the president's widow, asked so. But the photographic plate survived, mostly hiding in storage until it surfaced in 1952.
How did a Richmond woman, identified in the newspaper as Pattie Leake, get her hands on a photo of a deceased Lincoln? Perhaps the image was an illustration or a fake. But if, somehow, it was a new, never-before-seen-by-historians image, it could be worth $250,000, Brumfield estimated.
Workers spent 12 hours in September looking for the capsule. But dusk came, and they left empty handed. They had no idea they were looking in the wrong spot.
Then Governor Ralph Northam announced the pedestal would be disassembled, work began two weeks ago, and the same masonry crew from Connecticut returned to Richmond. On Friday, at 7:11 a.m. they found a box sealed in granite rock that hadn't seen the light of day in 134 years.
