Preservation team continues work on opening Lee Monument time capsule, but there have been surprises

• Three bullets, a piece of shell and a Minie ball lodged in a piece of wood from a Fredericksburg battle field, given by Frank Brown;

• A bible from Thomas J. Starke;

• Statistics of the city of Richmond from J.B. Halyburton;

• A battle flag and a square and compass made from a tree over Stonewall Jackson's grave from J.W. Talley;

• A $100,000 Confederate bond from John F. Mayer;

• An English penny from 1812 from W.T. Moseley;

• Oct 26, 1887 edition of the The Richmond Dispatch.

Historians now say the artifacts in the box were just one more way for the south to spite Lincoln and the north. They were another way for the south to hold on to the ideals it fought for in the Civil War. One of the most interesting reported artifacts was a picture of Lincoln in his grave.

“A dead president in the bottom of a Confederate general’s memorial,” said Dale Brumfield an author and historian who has studied the time capsule. “That speaks volumes to me.”