President of Bon Secours Richmond to become COO of Pennsylvania system

Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours Richmond, is leaving the health system next week to become chief operating officer of a Pennsylvania system. His last day is April 29.

Yousuf will join WellSpan Health, a nonprofit system in south-central Pennsylvania. He has overseen Bon Secours' seven hospitals and three standalone emergency rooms since December 2019.

"Faraaz has led the Richmond team through one of the most challenging times in health care, navigating a global pandemic while simultaneously expanding access to care in the Richmond area," a Bon Secours spokesperson said. "We thank Faraaz for his leadership and wish him all the best."

Under Yousuf's direction, Bon Secours' Richmond market underwent significant growth. In January 2020, the nonprofit system purchased Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia. Bon Secours merged with Mercy Health in 2018 to create Bon Secours Mercy Health, a Catholic health system of more than 40 hospitals in seven states.

Bon Secours already owned St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond Community Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Medical Center and Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock.

In late 2021, Bon Secours acquired Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, one of the oldest private orthopedic practices in central Virginia. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics had locations at St. Mary's and Memorial Regional and a third in Short Pump.

The system also announced renovations to two hospitals, Rappahannock and St. Francis. At St. Francis, the renovation includes a two-story expansion to the building costing $108 million. It's due to open in 2024.

In February, construction began on a medical office building in the city's East End, fulfilling its end of an agreement made nine years ago that brought the Washington Commanders training camp to Richmond.

Next year, Bon Secours expects to open its fourth freestanding emergency room, in Chester.

Prior to working for Bon Secours, Yousuf was an administrator at Maryland-based LifeBridge Health, Sutter Health and Hospital Corporation of America. Yousuf earned a bachelor's degree of science in psychology and a master of health care administration at Virginia Commonwealth University.

WellSpan owns seven hospitals in Gettysburg, York and elsewhere in south-central Pennsylvania.