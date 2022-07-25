Prices at Richmond-area hospitals can be hard to decipher

Finding and understanding the price of a medical procedure at Richmond-area hospitals can be a challenge, despite a new federal law that calls for hospitals to be transparent about their prices.

To locate the charge for basic procedures, such as CT scans, colonoscopies or mammograms, a customer must search spreadsheets with tens of thousands of lines or enter their health insurance information in hopes of receiving an individualized estimate.

But not every procedure is published, and even if a price is listed, hospitals often warn that they can’t guarantee the accuracy of their estimates because other charges might apply, making the final bill much different than the estimate.

At a time when an estimated 41% of the U.S. population has health care debt, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the federal government now requires hospitals to publish their prices. A Trump administration push required hospitals to publish their prices at the beginning of 2021, but according to analyses, compliance has been slow. Virginia passed its own law this year to spur hospitals toward transparency.

This month, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association released a new tool that groups the price transparency webpages of the state’s hospitals in one spot. But that doesn’t mean finding prices for each hospital is easy.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch attempted to price shop at three local hospitals: Chippenham Hospital, operated by for-profit HCA Healthcare; St. Mary’s Hospital, operated by nonprofit Bon Secours Mercy Health; and Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, which is government-affiliated.

But roadblocks abounded. The listed price of a CT scan of the abdomen appeared to vary widely. Other procedures could be located easily on one hospital’s list, but are hard to identify on another. The price can vary widely based on insurance — or be reduced to zero in at least one instance. And the final bill for a procedure can grow substantially because of medicines prescribed, doctors’ fees or complications during the procedure.

Hospitals make it clear that the prices they post are nonguaranteed estimates that may differ from the actual price and usually don’t include the expected additional costs.

In other words, don’t bank on these estimates.

Federal government requirements



Hospitals across the U.S. have been required to post their prices since the beginning of 2021. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services mandates acute care hospitals post a machine-readable file with standard charges and either a “consumer-friendly” file listing at least 300 shoppable services or a price estimator tool.

Richmond’s three health systems have price estimator tools in which a patient plugs in his or her health insurance information and the name of the procedure. Then the website returns an estimated price based on the patient’s deductible, coinsurance and other information. Not included is how much the insurance company is actually paying the hospital.

Health care costs have risen in recent years, and a lack of transparency in pricing is a reason why, CMS said in its explanation of the law. Health care spending is expected to consume 20% of the economy by 2027.

Hospitals are typically required to publish a “gross charge,” which is the cost of a procedure before it’s been negotiated down with an insurer. It doesn’t necessarily include medicines administered or doctors’ fees, and it isn’t what an insured patient necessarily pays.

But publishing the gross charge is “necessary to promote price transparency and necessary to drive down premium and out-of-pocket costs for consumers of health care services,” CMS said.

Spokespeople for the three Richmond-area systems said their hospitals are in compliance with the federal law.

Virginia passed a law of its own, requiring hospitals to be in compliance by 2023 and directs the secretary of Health and Human Services to develop recommendations for administering the measure.

But according to analyses at a national level, compliance has been slow.

An analysis published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association reported that as of last summer, only 6% of hospitals had both a machine-readable file and a list of shoppable services. Half of hospitals had neither.

A separate study, also published in JAMA, found that 68% of hospitals had published the negotiated prices specific to different insurers. That figure was 50 percentage points higher than earlier in 2021, indicating that hospitals were slowly catching up.

CMS can fine hospitals that don’t comply up to $300 per day, and members of the public can report hospitals that aren’t in compliance.

Price lists include 50,000-plus items

Each of the three Richmond-area systems displays on its website a massive machine-readable price list plus a personalized estimator tool.

The machine-readable file for St. Mary’s is a long list, but procedures can be found by searching. For example, a diagnostic mammography costs anywhere between $25 and $309 depending on insurance. A gross price isn’t clearly identified. AARP Medicare Complete, along with other Medicare providers, pay the lowest prices. The cost for self-paying customers is $233. St. Mary’s charges Cigna the highest rate. Medicare and Medicaid determine how much they will reimburse hospitals, and insurers negotiate rates.

Cesarean sections vary widely based on insurance and the circumstances of the procedure. Medicaid pays $5,300 for a “Cesarean delivery,” but Cigna pays more than $38,000 for a Cesarean section with sterilization if it includes a major complication or comorbidity.

Bon Secours also publishes an Excel document price list for Richmond-area hospitals, but it’s filled with abbreviations and isn’t decipherable by the common patient. The most expensive item, listed as IMPL VAD ASST HRTMT III W/CNTRL STJU -L, costs $620,000 — though that’s not necessarily the price an insurance company would pay. A spokesperson for the health system did not explain the name of the procedure following a request.

“Bon Secours believes in price transparency and empowering consumers to know more about the cost of their care,” said Jenna Green, a spokesperson for the system. “Because health care is complex, we will work closely with patients and their families to provide information about the payment for their care, what their insurance covers and ultimately what their out-of-pocket expense may be.”

Some hospitals have apparently negotiated no cost at all for some insurers. According to St. Mary’s machine-readable file, a colonoscopy diagnostic costs $612 for Cigna and $504 for Aetna but is free for United Healthcare.

Chippenham also published an Excel price list with nearly 54,000 items. Mammograms appear to cost $706, and colonoscopies range from $6,000 to $17,000. These are gross prices, not necessarily the reduced price an insurer actually pays.

“We have been focused on pricing and transparency for many years, because we believe it’s important for patients to be able to make informed choices about their health care and understand their financial obligations,” said Pryor Green, a spokesperson for HCA.

At HCA hospitals, uninsured patients are eligible for free care through a charity care program, or they can receive discounts similar to what a private insurance plan pays, Pryor Green said. Bills are capped for eligible patients who earn up to 400% of the federal poverty line.

VCU Health’s file contains nearly 18,000 items, but several common procedures are searchable. An appendectomy starts at $43,000 but can triple in price if there’s a complicated principal diagnosis and major complication. A Cesarean section starts at $36,000 but can nearly triple in cost with complications.

The astronomical cost of cancer treatment is evident — the most expensive item on VCU’s list is Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy, a form of cancer treatment. Its listed cost is $1.9 million.

The three local health systems also offer price estimator tools, in which a prospective patient inputs his or her name, date of birth and insurance identification number along with the name of a procedure. The estimator tool calculates how much the patient would pay based on the patient’s deductible, coinsurance, maximum out-of-pocket cost and other factors.

But these tools include fewer procedures than the massive lists hospitals are also required to publish.

For high-cost procedures that exceed a patient’s deductible or maximum out-of-pocket cost, it can be difficult from these tools to tell how much the hospital is charging the insurer.

And the estimator tools come with stern warnings. Chippenham advises that the hospital “makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy of the pricing information provided herein.” The disclaimer notes that the estimate doesn’t include unforeseen complications, additional tests or procedures and non-hospital related charges. The “final bill for services rendered at this facility may differ substantially from the information provided by this website.”

This month, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association unveiled a webpage that links the price transparency pages of Virginia hospitals in one location. The VHHA notes that low-income patients might pay less than the listed prices. In 2020, Virginia hospitals provided $432 million worth of charity care.

Varying prices for a CT scan

All of this makes comparing costs from one hospital to another difficult, though the entire point of price transparency is allowing customers to see how much they’ll pay before they’re actually handed a bill.

When comparing the listed prices at Richmond-area hospitals, some large variations can be found.

A CT scan of the abdomen using contrast dye costs $2,800 at VCU, according to its list of standard charges.

At St. Mary’s, its machine-readable file doesn’t clearly identify a gross price, but the self-paying price is about $2,000, and its highest price — for generic workers’ compensation — is $3,000.

A price list for several Bon Secours hospitals in Richmond lists the procedure twice — $3,400 for outpatients and $2,300 for inpatients.

At Chippenham, the listed price is more than double the VCU cost — $6,700.

For the average patient, comparing prices for a colonoscopy is difficult because there are several types of colonoscopies listed on medical forms, and finding the right one can be a challenge. VCU lists a colonography screening at $665.

The Bon Secours Excel sheet lists a colonoscopy diagnostic at $661. Chippenham’s sheet details more than 10 types of colonoscopies, and one labeled Colonoscopy DX costs nearly $9,000.

Patients don’t necessarily pay these prices, since insurers negotiate lower rates. And the total cost of a hospital visit can be significantly higher than the cost of one procedure. For example, a tonsillectomy at VCU is listed at $4,000. But other common costs associated with the procedure, including anesthesia and drugs, run the total cost to closer to $20,000, said VCU Health spokesperson Laura Rossacher.

The type of facility factors into the price, too. Tonsillectomies and other same-day surgical procedures can be performed in an ambulatory surgery center at a more affordable price than at VCU Medical Center.

For this reason, VCU cautions against comparing hospitals’ gross charges.

“Such comparisons may not be valid, as hospitals may use different data sources to estimate their charges,” Rossacher said. “In addition, the true cost of care for our patients depends on their insurance coverage, the hospital’s financial assistance polices and the individual circumstances of the case.”

But according to CMS, the federal agency that enacted the price transparency law, knowing a hospital’s gross cost is important, because higher gross prices are associated with higher negotiated prices for insurance companies.