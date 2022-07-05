Pride bus: GRTC unveils new LGBTQ pride-inspired design

For GRTC’s CEO Julie Timm, the unveiling of the transit company’s LGBTQ+ pride bus Tuesday, was more than a symbolic gesture, it’s a statement about the company's vision of equity and inclusivity.

Timm spoke outside Richmond City Hall about how proud she was of the collaborative effort between GRTC, Virginia Pride — an LGBTQ advocacy group in Richmond — and city officials to make this day happen.

“This bus for me, the simplicity and elegance of it...really represents where we need to be as a community and as a society,” said Timm. “It is who we are inclusively, understated and standing tall and proud.”

The ‘Love Connects’ bus wrap is a project which connects riders to the LGBTQ community. The design includes the colors of the Pride flag, incorporated with GRTC’s trademark look.

The design also incorporates interactive QR codes to connect riders to Richmond-based LGBTQ advocacy groups, events, activities and more.

Timm said she’s proud that GRTC could represent the community in this way and recalled that same overwhelming feeling of accomplishment when her then 13-year-old son came out to her a few years ago.

Just knowing that her son felt safe and loved enough to share his identity with her family made Timm all the more proud, she said.

“There were some moments where it was a little bit awkward where my mom wants to know ‘What do you call his boyfriend?’” said Timm. “That was a little bit new and unusual for her, but she learned, she grew and she accepted my son.”

But between those feelings of love are moments of frustration, said Timm, as she realized that her son will have to continue to overcome injustices to express himself.

That’s why GRTC’s pride bus, adorned with the colors of the pride flag, is all the more important.

“It’s an open symbol of who we represent our people, that your story is our story at GRTC, that we protect our brothers and sisters, we love our neighbors and because love truly connects us all,” said Timm.

For Virginia Pride’s Director James Millner, this bus is also a connector for what’s possible when the community rallies for inclusivity and visibility.

“This bus and what it represents is a shining example of what is possible when we work together not just within our own communities, but with our city leaders, our municipal agencies and city governments,” said Millner.

Tuesday’s unveiling is an extension of Virginia Pride’s Endless Summer of Pride campaign, Timm said. An initiative that started in Pride Month, June 1 and ends with Pride Fest on Brown's Island on Sept. 24

So far, Virginia Pride and its partners from—Black Pride RVA, Diversity Richmond, OutRVA, etc.—have hosted or supported more than two dozen events leading up to the grand finale in September, Millner said.

But just because Virginia Pride’s celebration ends in September, their advocacy is a year-round effort, Millner said, as communities continue to revoke the rights the LGBTQ community have fought hard to protect.

“I am hopeful that members of our LGBTQ community will see themselves intentionally reflected in the imagery of the bus and know that they are seen and embraced as bright, vibrant threads and the fabric of the Greater Richmond community,” said Millner.

Like Millner, Black Pride RVA’s Co-Founder Lacette Cross said Richmond must embrace the connections the LGBTQ community are weaving.

“We are here to put love out in the world,” said Cross. “What we must remember is, in the words of Bayard Rustin, ‘We need in every community, a group of angelic troublemakers.’”

Cross said that members of the community must understand that whether they are riders on GRTC, passerby's, neighbors, friends or strangers they are all representative of the city’s framework; they are all “angelic troublemakers.”

“I don't know about you, but there is something holy, righteous and good about making representation a part of what it means to make this community more connected, more enduring and more loving,” said Cross.

As Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in his remarks, symbols matter especially in the face of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

As the community faces more uncertainty for LGBTQ rights in the future, Stoney said he and city leaders have to do more.

“We have to do more than just symbolism like this,” Stoney said. “We have to get back to work, make sure we elect the right people and we also have to continue to connect with people because we're becoming a more polarized society."