Pride Month kicks off in Richmond with 'Endless Summer of Pride,' most Pride events city-wide ever

Pride Month is kicking off with the raising of the pride flag at Richmond City Hall Wednesday afternoon and the illumination of numerous locations across the city in rainbow colors, including the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Conservatory Dome and Main Street Station.

The flag raising and city illuminations are just the first part of a months-long celebration of Richmond’s LGBTQ community. June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and ‘Endless Summer of Pride,’ presented by Virginia Pride, includes a series of more than 20 events extending through September, which will culminate with Virginia PrideFest 2022.

This year, Richmond residents can look forward to seeing the single largest coordinated observance and celebration of Pride Month that Richmond has ever seen, Virginia Pride Director James Millner said.

“I think it's going to be one of those things where you just can't turn your head and not see something that is connected to Pride Month,” Millner said.

Richmond residents will be able to attend Drag Bingo at Starr Hill Brewery, ‘Rainbow Roll’ at Rollerdome, Pride Run Richmond presented by Diversity Richmond and much more – each event was planned to cater to everyone’s interests.

“We're very intentional to try to make sure that these events really span the spectrum of our community so that people could connect to things that were important to them and in meaningful ways,” Millner said. “So we have cultural events, we have sporting events, we have 18 and over events, we have 21 and over events, and we have events that are appropriate for youth and families.”

Virginia’s first LGBTQ film festival will also be kicking off its third year in June as part of the Endless Summer of Pride. Mongays at the Byrd, organized by creative director Wyatt Gordon, began in June 2019. After enjoying a similar program while living in Berlin, he started Mongays as a way to build a sense of community in Richmond by giving people an opportunity to see themselves on screen.

Each year, Gordon curates a list of films for different LGBTQ organizations to choose from. The participating organizations then choose a movie to sponsor, and it’s shown at the Byrd Theater for free. All of the money raised via donations then goes back to the sponsoring organization that week.

“The groups that sponsor us are always rotating through because we have a lot more than four or five fantastic [LGBTQ] organizations in the city at any given time,” Gordon said. “So we try to make sure that everyone is getting an opportunity to see themselves not only at the Byrd but also in our lineup.”

To end the summer, Virginia Pridefest 2022, presented by the Virginia Lottery, will return to Brown’s Island for the first time in three years on Sept. 24.

Aside from the events in place, GRTC is also finalizing plans to unveil its first ever “Pride Bus,” according to GRTC representatives. The bus, wrapped in LGBTQ pride colors, will also feature logos of various LGBTQ organizations and how to connect with them, as well as resources for finding LGBTQ events, Millner said.

The Pride Bus will be in circulation for a year, Millner said, matching the theme of the ‘Endless Summer of Pride.’

“I think that having celebrations that span the entire summer makes way more sense because we’re a community that can’t be confined to just one month,” Gordon said. “Our lived experiences are year-round, and why not share that sense of joy and community with people from June to September and beyond?”