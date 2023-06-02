On a dreary afternoon, the vibrant colors of the Progress Flag brightened the Richmond skyline.

Community members and leaders including Mayor Levar Stoney and representatives from various LGBTQ+ organizations gathered at City Hall on Thursday for the ceremonial raising of the Progress Flag and to officially proclaim June as Pride Month in Richmond.

This is the third year the Progress Flag will fly outside City Hall for the entire month of June. The Progress Flag is a variation of the well-known rainbow Pride Flag including black and brown stripes to represent LGBTQ+ people of color as well as pink and blue stripes to honor members of the transgender community.

James Millner, director of VA Pride, opened the ceremony expressing appreciation for the city’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community in a time there are efforts across the country to limit LGBTQ+ rights.

“When other cities, municipalities and states are rolling back their support, rolling back their protections for LGBTQ folks, our city is leaning into it with everything they’ve got,” Millner said.

“I stand here with gratitude for that, but I also stand here and ask you to do the same thing and to stand with grit and determination for the fight that lies ahead.”

Millner also noted that there is now a Pride billboard posted along Interstate 95 featuring a message to the LGBTQ community saying: “We see you, we celebrate you, we champion justice together, love the city of Richmond.”

During his speech at the ceremony, Stoney acknowledged the city’s accomplishments in supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including the passage of legislation that would ban conversion therapy and establishing the city’s equity agenda.

“Today I commit to you that Richmond will remain a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community,” Stoney said. “Richmond will remain a place where the LGBTQ+ community will feel loved, you will feel safe and you will feel respected.”

But Stoney also noted efforts across the country to restrict LGBTQ+ rights — including 500 bills introduced to state legislators across the nation this year and the enactment of laws to restrict or ban gender-affirming care in 17 states — and called on Virginia lawmakers to do more to protect and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Currently, the human rights of our brothers and sisters are under attack from multiple angles,” Stoney said.

“For those across the street,” he added, referring to the General Assembly, “who may say DEI is dead, I have a message for you: in Richmond, hate is dead; in Richmond, division is dead; in Richmond, discrimination is dead.”

Speaking along with Stoney and Millner were Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras; Richmond Police Department LGBTQ+ community Liaison Kimberly Mooney; and Richmond’s chief equity officer, Traci DeShazor, as well as representatives from LGBTQ+ organizations like Black RVA, Nationz Foundation, Diversity Richmond and Side by Side.

Both Kamras and Jamie Nolan, Side by Side co-executive director of operations and development, emphasized their support for LGBTQ+ youth.

“We aren’t banning books about gay families, we’re buying them; we aren’t curtailing transgender student rights, we’re expanding them, and we’re definitely not banning the word gay,” Kamras said.

Nolan specifically mentioned Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to roll back policies that would affirm transgender and nonbinary youth in schools and referenced statistics from the Trevor Project showing that LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risks for suicide and that supportive environments fostering gender and identity acceptance have been proven to lower those chances.

“I struggled to wrap my mind around the concept that anyone would actively seek to feel a sense of peace and safety from our young people,” Nolan said. “Queer youth deserve peace.”

Pumping up the crowd with her energetic dance moves, Diversity Richmond executive director Lacette Cross effectively captured the occasion’s meaning as she encouraged her peers to remember the power of their pride.

“Let us take our dancing beat, our pride and power and let us remember that we have the power to advocate for those that need our voices,” Cross said. “We will take the sentiments of today as we raise this flag high in the city and remind every city, every single Richmond citizen and every single visitor that this is a place for you.”

Now that the Progress Flag is flowing over City Hall, VA Pride’s Endless Summer of Pride is in full swing. There will be a series of over 20 events celebrating LGBTQ+ pride across Richmond throughout June, culminating with VA Pridefest and the first Pridefest closing concert at the end of September.

Lewis Ginter Celebrates LGBTQ Youth and Families Day

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

At a glance: In collaboration with VA Pride and several other LGBTQ organizations, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will host an LGBTQ youth and families day. There will be over 20 vendors, information from LGBTQ groups and drag performances, as well as a youth lip synch and dance competition.

Pride Month at Starr Hill Beer Hall and Rooftop (21 and over)

When: Sunday through June 23

At a glance: Along with a packed schedule of queer events, Starr Hill Beer Hall and Rooftop will be celebrating Pride Month by donating $1 from “Love” beer sold to VA Pride.

Dine Out for Pride

When: June 5 through June 11

At a glance: VA Pride has Partnered with OutRVA and RichmondRegion Tourism to host the first-ever “Dine Out for Pride” week in Virginia. Dozens of restaurants are participating to help raise money for VA Pride and the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation. Each establishment will offer a special Jack Daniels or Tito’s themed cocktail with a portion of the sales going toward the fundraisers. There will also be mocktails. Get more info at outrva.com/dineoutforpride.

“Pridos” After Five at Lewis Ginter

When: 5 to 11 p.m. June 8

At a glance: The Richmond SPCA will hold a special Pride Month edition of its “Fidos After Five” event where owners can bring their leashed dogs to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. There will be food and drinks, including beer and wine available for purchase as well as music by Landon Elliott. Owners are encouraged to dress up their dogs in all colors of the rainbow.

Pride Bar Crawl

When: 4 to 11 p.m. June 10

At a glance: Crawl with Us is hosting a bar crawl to benefit VA Pride. Attendees can expect special drinks and SWAG while visiting LGBTQ and LGBTQ-affirming bars and restaurants. Tickets are required, and 20% of the ticket sales will be donated to VA Pride.

Pride Month Happy Hour at Common House

When: 6 to 8 p.m. June 15

At a glance: All are welcome to enjoy food, drinks, dancing and a tour of Common House.

Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers

When: 6 to 10 p.m. June 17

At a glance: Alianz, Black Pride RVA and VA Pride welcome everyone to show their pride with Richmond’s professional soccer team. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the game begins at 7 p.m.

Rainbow Roll

When: 6 to 9 p.m. June 18

At a glance: Head down to the Rollerdome for an evening of DJs, drag queens and roller skates that is hosted by Stacy Monique-Maxx with music by DJ Joey. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their most colorful outfits to show their pride. Tickets are $10 at the door and include skate rental with a portion of the admission going to He, She, Ze and we.

Pride Night at The Diamond

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m. June 23

At a glance: Richmond’s own minor league baseball team, The Flying Squirrels, are collaborating with MiLB, VA Pride and Black Pride RVA to celebrate diversity at the sixth annual Pride Night at The Diamond. The first 1,000 fans ages 15 and up will get a Pride T-Shirt. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Love on Tap at Hardywood Park

When: noon to 10 p.m. June 24

At a glance: VA Pride will celebrate the eight anniversary of nationwide same-sex marriage equality at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. There will be 20 vendors featuring LGBTQ+ organizations and official Pride beer brewed exclusively by Hardywood.

Scott’s Addition Pride Crawl

When: noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 16

At a glance: Join VA Pride and OutRVA for a crawl to breweries, cideries and distilleries in Scott’s Addition. Get a Crawl Passport and check in at five or more locations to be eligible for a Pride Prize Package.

VA Pridefest 2023 on Brown’s Island

When: noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 23

At a glance: All are welcome for a day of fun, entertainment, food, drink and over 120 vendors for Richmond’s biggest LGBTQ celebration. The event will feature a Youth Pride Pavilion with entertainment and activities for all ages. The McShin Foundation will also sponsor a sober space featuring mocktails.

From the Archives: The construction of the Richmond Convention Center