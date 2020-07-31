Editor's note: This is one in a series of articles examining how parents and teachers are adapting to the upcoming virtual school year.
Private businesses and nonprofits are altering or revamping their services in order to help fill the void left by school closures.
Their goal is not to replace the virtual instruction that public schools will provide, but to supplement it, as well as create a space where working parents can drop off their children during the school day.
Bundle of Joy Child Development Centers co-owner Kelley Womack Mulcunry said her group will offer virtual learning for children up to age 12 at four of its five locations.
“I think a month ago I was nervous, and worried that we wouldn’t be able to meet the needs," Womack Mulcunry said. "But I’m quite confident now that we will be able to. And I think families that have that need, the more need that is there, the more we will rise to meet it.”
Bundle of Joy is bringing in additional staff for the fall, and will have a liaison at each location to help bridge the virtual gap between student and teacher. Their plan is to follow the counties' school day schedule, complete with meal and recreational times.
“What we’re doing is allowing a space for students to be able to follow that school schedule strictly," Womack Mulcunry said.
Bundle of Joy's locations are upgrading their internet services to make them 10 times faster in order to accommodate the virtual process. They will require temperature checks at the door, do additional cleaning, and parents are not allowed in the facility.
Another local group pivoting its services to to aid families is Celebrate RVA, which typically celebrates more than 1,000 children a year on their birthdays. Upon Richmond Public Schools announcing its virtual plans, Celebrate RVA decided to convert its 4,500 square-foot space into a learning center to support online education for students of all ages.
"We just saw a need with our community and with our neighbors, and decided to make this shift," said founder and executive director Julia Warren.
The center will employ a "student success coordinator," a full-time licensed teacher working as a liaison with RPS instructors to coordinate individualized student needs. The program will be open to residents of the income-restricted buildings above and adjacent to Celebrate, so they've implemented a program in which parents will be texted when it's time to send their child down in order to stagger arrivals.
They're also doing temperature checks, as well as hourly cleaning checklists and a weekly professional deep cleaning of the space. They've also instituted precautions such as a "dirty book bin" so that a child doesn't put a book directly back on the shelf after they've read it.
Warren added that Celebrate's space is ready made to accommodate and ease the anxiety some children may be feeling as a result of the pandemic -- the space has holes in the walls for kids to climb through, balloon chandeliers, comfy couches and lots of bright colors.
“We’re just excited about this pivot, and what we’re truly excited about is collaborating with RPS. I want to make it clear that we aren’t educating these children," Warren said. "RPS has been doing an incredible job with such a major pivot that we simply want to support their efforts."
Superintendent Jason Kamras was touring the facility at Celebrate RVA earlier this week.
“We welcome every little bit of that help," he said. "We’re not even going to try to do this alone, we need the support, the help, the love, the resources of the entire community. So we’re really grateful to have those kinds of investments.”
For some younger children, staying put at their preschool is an option.
First Baptist School, typically a preschool, has created a fall classroom for Kindergarten-age children. On the morning RPS announced it was going virtual for the fall, preschool administrator Alex Hamp said First Baptist received a number of panicked calls from parents.
“The church and I really felt this need that we needed to step up and help them," Hamp said. The church has a "COVID 19 team" which includes a doctor to help them prepare protocols to host children. They'll do temperature checks each morning, maintain separate pods of children and keep different classes from using the playground with one another.
Different school systems are represented in the student body, so Hamp said one of the biggest challenges has been working out how the virtual learning processes may differ. When necessary, the church plans to institute its own curriculum and assessments.
“We are glad we’re able to help parents because they’re stressed, and these kids need some degree of normalcy in their lives," Hamp said.
Having access to in-person tutoring and assistance may help children who would otherwise struggle with the transition to virtual learning.
There’s a range of learning styles within a classroom, said Karen Kochel, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Richmond with research interests in childhood and adolescent social development.
Some students could find success in remote learning, while others could struggle.
“On the one hand, some students prefer to work in a way that is very hands on,” Kochel said. “And so it may be especially challenging for that group of students to stay motivated in a way that allows them to succeed in the classroom in ways that they typically have in the past."
