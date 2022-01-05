Private sector executives advocate for expansion of GRTC Pulse system to serve north-south corridor

The report’s recommendations highlight challenges for public transit and real estate development in the Richmond area.

For example, there are fewer homes and jobs along the potential corridors in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico.

Transit systems around the country usually aim to have at least 20,000 jobs and people per square mile in a light rail or bus rapid transit corridor, according to the study. In each of the four potential corridors, the density of people and jobs is less than 6,300 in the counties, so more growth is needed to reach critical mass.

Julie Timm, GRTC’s CEO and a member of the project team behind the partnership study, said parts of the city could soon be ready for a north-south expansion of bus rapid transit, but officials could face public scrutiny if it’s expanded too far.

“It’s a bit of a chicken-or-egg situation,” Timm said. “We know that when you put in fixed assets in transit compatible corridors, you can induce more development. ... But it’s hard to do it before the growth because then you might not have the ridership and then you get criticism about putting it where it’s not needed.”