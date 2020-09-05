Promise Land Pastures working as farm and community outreach center in Charles City

In between the house and the chicken coop at Promise Land Pastures, Reuben Smith has a raised bed of corn, squash and runner beans.
Planted together, the crops are called the Three Sisters, a centuries-old technique Smith learned from Native Americans in the surrounding Charles City County area.
To the untrained eye, the bed looks like a tangle of green shoots and leaves, but every plant is in its place. Every plant is playing a role.
The corn acts as a trellis for the beans. The beans add nitrogen to the soil, which helps the other plants grow. The large leaves of the squash shade the ground and prevent weeds.
In more ways than one, the plot is a metaphor for Promise Land and the Charles City community. It’s embracing a longtime tradition. It’s finding solutions within the community. It’s symbiosis.
“Demographically, it’s an overlooked place because it’s so spread out,” Smith said of the spacious county of not even 7,000 residents. “Really, it’s almost a forgotten community.”
Promise Land is both a working farm and an outreach center aimed at promoting community agriculture and education. Smith bought the land in 2014, and for the past six years, he and his wife have been building, expanding and planning. Last year, Promise Land received tax-exempt nonprofit status.
One of its first projects has been animal husbandry, and the farm features goats, sheep and about 400 egg-laying chickens.
Most of the eggs are sold for $6 a dozen at a market in Richmond’s West End. The rest go to the Storehouse, a food pantry under Promise Land’s umbrella.
“The beauty of it is that we get to produce the top-tier food products that then can go to low-income people in the county, who can help produce them together with us,” said Smith, the nonprofit’s executive director. “But [they] also get to enjoy things that really are out of reach for them for the most part.”
Some chickens are donated to a local missionary kitchen to be processed into chicken and dumplings, which feeds community members in need. The plan is to develop a similar cycle for everything the farm produces: Sell some, and send the rest back to the community that helped grow it.
The Storehouse is a recent addition to Promise Land’s operation.
When the pandemic hit, the nonprofit wanted to do its part. Charles City is a food desert — there isn’t a grocery store in the county. And an estimated 1 in 5 residents don’t know where their next meal is coming from, according to a 2017 Charles City County Health Coalition report.
Since 2013, the county social services department has been talking about bringing a permanent food pantry to the area. But with the small population, it has been hard to convince large grocery chains — or nonprofits, for that matter — that coming to the area makes economic sense.
“It makes it difficult for people to feel like it warrants attention,” Smith said of the county.
When the pandemic hit, the need only grew. Promise Land wanted to help, but it didn’t have the space or equipment to run a food bank. Again, the solution was found within the community.
Charles City Public Schools offered temporary rent-free space, and the farm was able to get a COVID-19 grant to pay for refrigerators, freezers and other supplies. Promise Land will seek more permanent space of its own for the Storehouse, which is one of the farm’s three major aims.
***
A second mission is youth classes. Smith hopes to draw on the expertise of the community to teach local high-schoolers marketable skills. Classes are tentatively scheduled to start in October, with offerings such as beekeeping and forestry.
Classes will be taught by local business owners or other mentors who can pass on their trade skills. Smith hopes this will connect employers with potential employees who have a passion in the field, a link that Smith said has been missing in Charles City.
“The students feel like they have to go away to get work, and the business feels like they have to look outside of the county to find the employees,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is build a bridge from the school to the local businesses,” which represents “really great opportunities” for all parties.
According to census data, there are only 1,648 jobs in Charles City, and residents have an average commute to work of nearly 35 minutes.
While the classes have yet to begin, Promise Land had an intern this year to help set the path for future programs.
Christian Stewart recently graduated from Charles City High School. He has always had a passion for wilderness conservation but didn’t see many opportunities to work outside in his community.
Like many people in Charles City, he heard about the farm through word of mouth. In his internship, he learned to plant crops, build enclosures and perform electrical work, but he also learned communication and time-management skills.
Although he’s off to college this fall, Stewart said he hopes he might be able to return as a mentor down the line.
***
The third of Promise Land’s three missions is research and development. Looking at the farm’s 124 acres from above, the land is dotted with what Smith calls “experimental” projects.
That includes raised beds that Stewart made from pallets using 3D modeling. Smith also designed and built a system in the chicken coop that rolls the eggs down and under the nest boxes for easy collection.
There’s a small shed in the back of the property that will be used for a drone class in the fall. Smith’s father will teach a course that will help students build and program drones for agricultural use, from herding livestock to simply patrolling farmland.
The goal is that students will build a drone and become licensed drone pilots. The drones could then be sold to other farms.
Smith doesn’t have a background in computer science or engineering — he studied art at Virginia Commonwealth University. Everything he knows, he has learned from experience. Smith and his wife spent many years doing similar types of missionary work in the Bahamas.
As with using 21st-century technology to build on centuries-old farming practices, the Smiths hope outreach will expand skills and engagement in Charles City.
The first session of community farming is scheduled to kick off in mid-September. Residents will pay a small fee and will be taught the basics of agriculture. Down the line, Smith said, the resulting produce could end up at the Storehouse or even at a roadside stand, where high school students could learn business practices.
Smith hopes Promise Land can be a model to other forgotten communities.
“It’s an experiment to see how do you transform a community by becoming a hub of collaboration,” Smith said. “You’re not just coming in just to slap a Band-Aid on a problem. You’re coming in to be a servant to the community.”