Promise Land Pastures working as farm and community outreach center in Charles City

One of its first projects has been animal husbandry, and the farm features goats, sheep and about 400 egg-laying chickens.

Most of the eggs are sold for $6 a dozen at a market in Richmond’s West End. The rest go to the Storehouse, a food pantry under Promise Land’s umbrella.

“The beauty of it is that we get to produce the top-tier food products that then can go to low-income people in the county, who can help produce them together with us,” said Smith, the nonprofit’s executive director. “But [they] also get to enjoy things that really are out of reach for them for the most part.”

Some chickens are donated to a local missionary kitchen to be processed into chicken and dumplings, which feeds community members in need. The plan is to develop a similar cycle for everything the farm produces: Sell some, and send the rest back to the community that helped grow it.

The Storehouse is a recent addition to Promise Land’s operation.

When the pandemic hit, the nonprofit wanted to do its part. Charles City is a food desert — there isn’t a grocery store in the county. And an estimated 1 in 5 residents don’t know where their next meal is coming from, according to a 2017 Charles City County Health Coalition report.