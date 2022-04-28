Property crime spikes, violent crime in Richmond remains steady so far in 2022

Spikes in property crimes — especially arson and thefts of catalytic converters — reported in the first three months of 2022 are fueling a 34% increase in Richmond’s major crime year-over-year, while violent crime remains flat, according to Police Chief Gerald Smith.

Though the number of homicides reported by Richmond police through the first quarter of the year, 12, is just one below the same time frame last year, 2021 ended with 90 homicides, according to the department. That total is the most homicides since 2004, and it doesn’t include another 11 slayings in the city last year, according to statistics tracked by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

With the city on pace to see similarly high numbers of killings this year, Smith touted the prevention efforts that the city and Mayor Levar Stoney announced earlier this week. Called the Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention framework, the long-term plan brings together community-based programs under a singular effort targeting the city’s most at-risk youth, their families and communities, as well as some of the root causes of crime.

“We’ve always said that the police department can’t do this on its own,” Smith said in response to questions about his solution to violent crime. “The gun violence initiative that was released (Tuesday) — that is the way you do it. We can actually do our job: We can go out there and lock as many people up who commit crimes as we can.

“But the way we actually stop it and lower numbers and keep them down and sustain them is through a community effort. You have to get in there and break the cycle. You have to get the school system involved, human services involved, housing involved.”

Smith provided the quarterly crime briefing to members of the media on Thursday, saying, “it looks like we’re getting back to normal.”

He cited steady declines in crime since 2018, attributing drops in the past two years to the pandemic, when more people were staying home, providing fewer opportunities for the spikes the city is now experiencing. Major crime includes both property crimes, as well as violent crimes such as homicides, rape, robberies and aggravated assaults.

“Where we have seen the increase is in our property crime,” Smith said.

Larcenies have risen 35% so far this year over 2021. These incidents include catalytic converter thefts, a nationwide issue. Catalytic converters, which control a car’s emissions, are targeted because of the valuable metals they contain. Out of the 191 reports of stolen catalytic converters, police have made only eight arrests, Smith said.

Car thefts are up 53%, with 239 reported stolen, he said.

Arson is up 240% with 17 reported intentionally set fires, Smith said. More than half of those were non-structure fires attributed to a juvenile boy, he said, “in his pursuit to win the attention of a young lady.” He called the youth “misguided” and said that rather than pursuing criminal charges, officers were working to find him counseling services.

Smith also announced he has extended an operation targeting violent crime, Operation Red Ball, a 90-day initiative prompted by a drive-by shooting in November that killed two boys, 14 and 9 years old, and wounded two men outside OMG Convenience Store at the corner of Creighton and Nine Mile roads.

So far, the operation has netted 144 felony charges, 93 misdemeanors and 159 guns, Smith said.

“It is working,” he said. There is “no end date.”