Proposed Cloverleigh development project is ready for next step toward approval

A proposed mixed-used development in Chesterfield’s Clover Hill District is set for a vote from the Board of Supervisors next month.

RCKF Cloverhill LLC, also known as Cloverleigh, will be heard before the Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 14 meeting, according to Andy Gillies, Chesterfield’s director of planning.

Cloverleigh is a project that plans on placing single-family units, condominiums and commercial spaces across a 103-acre parcel in Clover Hill. Up to 450 dwellings would be installed. Kettler, a developer based in McLean, filed the rezoning request as the project's applicant.

Cloverleigh cleared its first hurdle last month, when the Planning Commission approved of the measure 4-1 during its Oct. 18 public hearing.

Chris Winslow, Clover Hill District supervisor and chair of the Board of Supervisors, says the board is working to make sure the project progresses in a way that makes sense for the community.

“We want to have three elements while securing the residence,” Winslow said. “We want to reduce impact on schools, reduce impact on the roads and get the right timing of the project’s commencement.”

The Board of Supervisors can request conditions for inclusion within the proposal before approval, just as the Planning Commission did in October. If the measure passes, Kettler can proceed with development on zoning, design and other phases of the project.

Chris Winslow

Winslow
