Proposed Hanover budget addresses wages, infrastructure needs

Hoping to address a number of challenges including inflation, salary woes and aging infrastructure, Hanover County administrator John Budesky presented a proposed 2022-23 budget Wednesday that he says will do just that.

The $615 million plan provides 5% salary increases for all employees, longevity increases to reward veteran public safety employees, 27.5 new positions and funding for critical infrastructure projects including schools, a firehouse and road improvements.

At the heart of the proposed budget is a $321 million general fund that tries to address one of the county's longstanding issues - attracting and keeping employees. Budesky explained that Hanover’s salaries generally lag behind the Richmond region and will continue to do so without substantial work to make up those deficits.

He noted that the turnover rate among the county's 1,400 employees - that does not include school employees - is estimated at 18% in the current year, up from 10% a year ago. Richmond and Henrico and Chesterfield counties already offer higher salaries, merit increases and other market-based enhancements, he said, further putting Hanover at a "competitive disadvantage."

Hanover remains "a quality destination" for employment, but the reality is "we are seeing less job applicants for every job that we have," Budesky said. In some cases, Hanover is losing employees not only to similar jobs in neighboring counties, but also to the private sector.

To help curb that turnover, the proposed budget includes 5% increases for all employees. Those public service employees with 25 years of service will get an additional increase, and his plan increases minimum salaries to $15 per hour.

Of the 27.5 new positions in the proposed budget, 16.7 are in public safety, including four sheriff's deputies, seven firefighters, a deputy emergency manager and an auto technician to work on response vehicles. New nonpublic safety positions include a human resources analyst, a safety and risk management coordinator to focus on school-based training efforts and a public information specialist.

Budesky explained that the upcoming budget is built on higher revenues from real estate tax, personal property tax and sales tax, though he warned that these higher revenues likely won't continue beyond 2023.

Real estate taxes are up nearly 10% - that's 7.1% from higher reassessments, plus 2.5% from new or natural real estate growth. He said 70% of home sales in Hanover are homes valued at more than $300,000. Median home sales prices are up 9.8% and home sales - compared to this time last year - are up 8.2%. Additionally, the county has seen a 16% increase in building permits.

With that, Budesky's budget includes no increases in real estate tax rates. Hanover's 81 cents per $100 of assessed value remains the lowest among Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties, and has been for the past 15 years, he said.

While he's proud to share that stat, he noted that not raising taxes means he has to balance the budget and still provide the same level of services without additional money that comes with taking that action.

In addition to the lowest real estate rates, Hanover also doesn't issue meals or business license taxes like its neighboring counterparts, and it offers value-added services such as free trash disposal, which is paid by the county's general fund.

“We live within our means [and] we’re going to do our best not to raise" tax rates, he said. But in the years when salary increases have been deferred, and infrastructure projects put on hold because there wasn't additional money coming in from higher taxes, "some of those needs are starting to come to bear [and] we have to balance those revenues against our priorities."

The capital improvements plan includes $112.8 million earmarked for road improvements, including projects such as: the widening of Atlee Station Road, paving and roundabouts countywide and improvements to the U.S. 360/Lee Davis Road corridor.

The school division is also seeing a large investment, with $108 million allocated over the next five years for three new schools and renovations to another. It's the largest five-year financial investment in school infrastructure in recent times, Budesky noted. The money will help pay for three new elementary schools - the consolidation of John M. Gandy and Henry Clay elementary schools into one new school in Ashland, as well as replacement schools for Battlefield Park Elementary and Washington-Henry Elementary, and substantial renovations at Beaverdam Elementary, through 2027.

Elsewhere, the county is putting $11 million toward a new fire station, Fire Station #17, though a site has not yet been identified.

Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek noted that while the proposed budget highlights some of the good work that's happened in the county, it also underscores what's left to do "in terms of meeting the needs of our staff, our public safety, our teachers and in particular" the capital improvement projects.

“What we have to look at here are some serious questions around the functional instructional spaces of our schools … and the functional operation of some of our public safety infrastructure,” she said. "Let’s all remember that this represents the lion's share of what we’re supposed to do here - provide for schools, provide for the safety of our residents and provide those human services."

A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for April 6, with adoption scheduled for April 13.