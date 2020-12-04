Proposed Richmond charter change would limit mayor's access to closed meetings

Members of the Richmond City Council remain unconvinced that they should be legally obligated to let the mayor or a representative of his administration attend their closed sessions.
The council is scheduled to vote later this month on whether it should ask its delegation in the General Assembly to amend a provision in the city charter that lets the mayor's administration into those meetings. The recommendation is likely to meet a mixed reception, as a similar measure faltered after five council members rejected it three years ago.
Kristen Larson, a proponent of the move, said this is another opportunity for the council to assert its autonomy as an independent branch of city government that's meant to be a check on the mayor's administration.
"It’s ridiculous that the administration is allowed a designee in our closed sessions," Larson said. "This was a mistake written in the charter. This should never have been there. The way I see it, changing it is a correction."
The provision in question entitles the mayor or his representative to sit in on all closed council sessions. Removing it would not preclude the council from inviting the mayor to closed meetings.
The council discussed the request again last year in a legislative summit with its state delegation. State lawmakers demurred, however, noting the division it could cause between the mayor's office and the council. The General Assembly must approve any changes to the charter.
The mayor's office and council members agree that a comprehensive evaluation of the charter is needed, but Jim Nolan, the mayor's press secretary, said the administration would prefer a more holistic approach to changing it.
“We want a comprehensive city charter review, not one-off changes," Nolan said. "We look forward to addressing a comprehensive review of the charter in the coming year."
Council members previously suggested forming an independent commission to evaluate the city's charter when it first considered the resolution in 2017. Stoney has endorsed the idea, but no commission has been formed.
Several developments and controversies in the last two years have underscored some of the complications in the charter.
Under the charter, the city's attorney is appointed by the council, but gives legal advice to both the mayor and the council. Because of the shared legal representation, the council needed to seek outside counsel as it considered a lawsuit against the mayor during development of city's annual budget last year.
The administration and council have considered amending the charter to create their own legal offices.
Council member Chris Hilbert, who voted against the resolution in 2017, said last month that he supports limiting the mayor's access to closed sessions to let council members discuss and review the performance of their appointees in private. Larson and Gray said it goes deeper than that.
Gray worried about the provision last year, as the council sought legal advice about the proposed $1.5 billion Navy Hill project Stoney's administration was promoting.
"There are conflicts that abound in this form of government. It needs more fixes that just that one," she said in an interview Friday. "It's not getting better."
Larson agreed that it's fundamental governing issue.
"We're two separate branches of government. ... I honestly do not see any governmental benefit to the people with this," she said. "I see only an advantage to the mayor’s office. I’m not entitled to attend any of the private meetings that he conducts."
The timing of the resolution could make it difficult for it to advance in the upcoming General Assembly session, even if the council supports it, said Rich Meagher, an associate professor of political science at Randolph-Macon College.
Following an extended special session this summer, the legislature is restricting how many bills lawmakers can introduce when they return to work next month. Meagher, though, predicted that it would likely remain an issue.
"It makes a certain amount of sense," Meagher said. "I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a legislative body wanting it."
Some council members may also be hesitant to ask for the change now.
Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch is undecided. In an interview Friday, she said she feels it may not be the best use of the council's political capital. She also noted that new members -- Katherine Jordan and Ann-Frances Lambert -- will replace Gray and Hilbert, respectively, when their terms end this month.
"I think we need to collaborate as much as possible," Lynch said. "I think we need to set a tone and tempo that the council and mayor’s office will collaborate and work together."
The council is scheduled to vote on the resolution Dec. 14.
