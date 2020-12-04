Proposed Richmond charter change would limit mayor's access to closed meetings

Members of the Richmond City Council remain unconvinced that they should be legally obligated to let the mayor or a representative of his administration attend their closed sessions.

The council is scheduled to vote later this month on whether it should ask its delegation in the General Assembly to amend a provision in the city charter that lets the mayor's administration into those meetings. The recommendation is likely to meet a mixed reception, as a similar measure faltered after five council members rejected it three years ago.

Kristen Larson, a proponent of the move, said this is another opportunity for the council to assert its autonomy as an independent branch of city government that's meant to be a check on the mayor's administration.

"It’s ridiculous that the administration is allowed a designee in our closed sessions," Larson said. "This was a mistake written in the charter. This should never have been there. The way I see it, changing it is a correction."

The provision in question entitles the mayor or his representative to sit in on all closed council sessions. Removing it would not preclude the council from inviting the mayor to closed meetings.