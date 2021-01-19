Proposed zoning changes would make homeless shelters easier to open in Richmond

New homeless shelters cannot open in any Richmond zoning district by right.
That would change under a proposal Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration is advancing.
The Stoney administration has proposed a slate of changes to the city zoning code that would make it easier for property owners seeking to open and operate new emergency, transitional or permanent supportive housing without first securing a conditional use permit or winning approval from the City Council.
“What we have heard and what has sometimes been the experience is [the existing zoning] makes it a very difficult path to establish these types of emergency housing uses,” said Kevin J. Vonck, deputy director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development Review at a virtual public information session the city hosted Tuesday. “The proposal is to eliminate some of those barriers by shifting some of those uses from conditional to by-right uses.”
Projects that require legislative approval appear on the council agenda and, because of that, typically attract more public scrutiny. That can mean contending with neighbors or adjacent property owners wary of a shelter operating in the vicinity of their homes or businesses.
In 2018, the prospect of a shelter opening in Manchester met instantaneous opposition from many in the area, leading the nonprofit behind the plan to drop it. Last year, a separate plan for a new shelter facility on Chamberlayne Avenue was scaled back after neighbors and some council members balked. The council ultimately approved the plans with a fraction of the number of beds originally proposed.
The zoning changes to smooth the way for more emergency housing are recommended by the recently adopted Richmond 300 Master Plan, a strategic plan to end homelessness the City Council approved, and the mayor’s affordable housing plan.
The changes would affect a slew of zoning districts in the city, including R-73 multifamily residential districts; RO-2 residential-office districts; M-1 light industrial districts; B-1 neighborhood business districts; B-2 community business districts; B-3 general business districts; B-4 central business districts; OS Office-Service Districts; and Institutional districts.
Certain conditions still would apply. A property proposed for an emergency shelter would have to be within a half-mile of a transit stop and more than a quarter mile from another facility serving that purpose. In addition to securing a certificate of zoning compliance from the city, its operators would have to submit to the city a proposed plan detailing how the facility would be managed.
The Planning Commission is slated to consider the changes at its Feb. 1 meeting. The plan would then head to the full council, which could vote on the changes early next month.
In addition to Tuesday’s virtual information session, the city is holding three others about changes. The next is scheduled for noon on Friday. Instructions on how to participate are available here.
