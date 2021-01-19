Proposed zoning changes would make homeless shelters easier to open in Richmond

New homeless shelters cannot open in any Richmond zoning district by right.

That would change under a proposal Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration is advancing.

The Stoney administration has proposed a slate of changes to the city zoning code that would make it easier for property owners seeking to open and operate new emergency, transitional or permanent supportive housing without first securing a conditional use permit or winning approval from the City Council.

“What we have heard and what has sometimes been the experience is [the existing zoning] makes it a very difficult path to establish these types of emergency housing uses,” said Kevin J. Vonck, deputy director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development Review at a virtual public information session the city hosted Tuesday. “The proposal is to eliminate some of those barriers by shifting some of those uses from conditional to by-right uses.”

Projects that require legislative approval appear on the council agenda and, because of that, typically attract more public scrutiny. That can mean contending with neighbors or adjacent property owners wary of a shelter operating in the vicinity of their homes or businesses.