Prosecutor: Colonial Heights officer justified in wounding teen suspect who fired on police before killing himself

The incident unfolded about 2:30 a.m. April 9, 2020, when offices responded to the 100 block of Clearfield Circle for a report of a person entering vehicles. Responding officers located an unoccupied vehicle. As officers canvassed the area, a person was spotted getting into the vehicle and attempting to leave.

Officer Reedy pulled up behind the vehicle, which was stopped, in the 100 block of Dunlop Farms Boulevard. When the officer got out of his patrol car to approached the suspect's vehicle, "that's when [Wyche] opened his door and jumped out. And as he gets out, he starts shooting," Collins said.

"The video shows him shooting at Officer Reedy," the prosecutor said. When Wyche "runs around the car, he's just shooting randomly and behind himself at the officer."

Reedy was forced to dive to the ground to avoid being hit.

Wyche then ran through a open field, "and as he's running he's shooting behind himself." Velasquez then can be seen shooting at Wyche as he's running, Collins said.

Moments later, the body cam video shows Wyche "starting to limp a little bit" from being shot in his lower leg, the prosecutor said. "It was not a life threatening wound by the way, according to the medical examiner."