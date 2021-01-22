Protesters march in Goochland in support of Charlottesville man fatally shot by state troopers

State police said they pursued Hill as he topped speeds of 120 mph and, at the end of the chase, Hill attempted to make a U-turn on the interstate to elude them. But police said his car slid down an embankment into the median. Two state troopers approached and repeatedly gave Hill commands to get out of the car and raise his hands before he displayed a firearm and was shot, according to the police account.

Police found a gun inside Hill's Mercedes Benz; his mother said she was told that the firearm had been reported stolen and was "jammed."

At the time of the pursuit, Hill's license to drive was suspended and he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in Madison County General District Court on a suspended license charge.

Before the Goochland demonstration, protesters gathered in the parking lot of a business in the 8000 block of West Broad Street in Henrico County for a "Release the Tapes Rally: Justice of Xzavier Hill," following a memorial service for the young man at a local funeral home.

Caudill, who is reviewing evidence and reports, is responsible as Goochland's chief law enforcement official for deciding whether the troopers' actions were justified. If not, they could be held criminally liable.