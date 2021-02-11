 Skip to main content
Public school closings and delays for the Richmond area
Public school closings and delays for the Richmond area

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Hanover County: After-school activities canceled Thursday

Henrico County: All after-school activities and events occurring in-person are expected to conclude by 5 p.m. Thursday

 

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

John Tyler Community College: Campuses will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday.

Reynolds Community College: Closing at 6 p.m. Thursday 

University of Richmond: Opening at 10 a.m. Friday 

Virginia Commonwealth: Opening at 10 a.m. Friday

