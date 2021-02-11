Public school closings and delays for the Richmond area

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Hanover County: After-school activities canceled Thursday
Henrico County: All after-school activities and events occurring in-person are expected to conclude by 5 p.m. Thursday
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
John Tyler Community College: Campuses will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday.
Reynolds Community College: Closing at 6 p.m. Thursday
University of Richmond: Opening at 10 a.m. Friday
Virginia Commonwealth: Opening at 10 a.m. Friday
