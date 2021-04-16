Public support shifting to one project in Richmond casino sweepstakes

While the One project is the least controversial thus far, it offers the least value with its $517 million plan. The Bally's project is valued at $650 million. The Cordish plan is estimated to be worth $600 million.

Liggins said his company is aiming to add more value to its project and make its bid more competitive.

"The city didn't ask us to do anything specific, but we heard feedback about our proposal in comparison," he said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday. "As opposed to saying, 'We'll build more as demand increases,' we decided to come out and say we'll commit to building a similar sized hotel."

Bally's also sought to make its project more attractive this week, announcing Friday that it will allow all Richmond residents an opportunity to buy shares in its local project under a partnership with Richmond entrepreneur David Walton.

Residents of the Stratford Hills area, however, continued to put pressure on the company's plans.

In a press conference Friday organized by residents from the area, two former directors from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and former James River Park System Manager Ralph White spoke out against the Bally's project.