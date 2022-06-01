Pursuit suspect fatally shot in Prince George after confrontation with Hopewell officers, ATF agent

A suspect being pursued by Hopewell law enforcement was killed Wednesday afternoon after city officers and a federal agent engaged the driver and shots were fired, Virginia State Police police said.

During the course of the pursuit, which started in Hopewell with a Hopewell Sheriff's Deputy, the suspect's vehicle eventually stopped near the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road in Prince George County, state police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in a news release.

As Hopewell police officers and an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives engaged the driver, shots were fired. The driver died at the scene, Shehan said.

The identity of the person killed was not immediately released.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the course of the pursuit, Shehan said. The incident remains under investigation.

State police did not elaborate on the confrontation between the officers and the suspect that led to shots being fired. It wasn't disclosed whether the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire and how many officers may have fired their police-issued firearms.

After the shooting, Prince George police posted a Facebook message about 1 p.m. that Temple Avenue from Oaklawn Boulevard to Puddledock Road was shut down in both directions for an extended time, and urged motorists to avoid the area.

At the request of acting Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke and the Richmond Field Office of the ATF, state police is investigating the fatal shooting.