Put in a good word for ... words

It seems like there’s almost an intuition thing going on.

Absolutely. And we often have good intuitions about syntactic structure, or organization.

Take the following sentence: “We should make pancakes on Sunday.” It seems obvious to many of us — even if you didn’t diagram sentences in school — that on Sunday belongs together in a way that pancakes on doesn’t.

But even when our intuitions are correct, they don’t take us particularly far. In the first few weeks of my course, we learn ways to probe the syntactic structure of sentences.

So syntax is also about relationships, right?

Yes. For instance, if you can move part of the sentence and keep the meaning the same, then you have evidence that what you moved is a syntactic unit, or constituent: “On Sunday, we should make pancakes.”

The same holds if you can leave out part of the sentence and keep the meaning the same. Consider the following question-answer pair.

Q: “Should we make pancakes on Sunday?”

A: “We should ... make pancakes on Sunday.”