'Queer church': A Richmond pop-up market offers safe space to marginalized communities

A "Queer church." That’s how Safe Space Market is known to some of its organizers, vendors and regular attendees.
“That's how some people have described it – as a constant place that's regular – where they can see their chosen family,” said Klaus Ryan, Safe Space Market’s co-organizer and owner of Enrich Compost, a composting service.
Safe Space Market, a pop-up market that strives to “support, celebrate and promote the visibility of Richmond Virginia’s LGBTQ+/BIPOC makers, artists, small business owners,” celebrated Pride Month with special pop-up events.
The past year, from politics to the pandemic, was rough, especially for queer people of color, said Ryan, who emphasized the importance of having an affirming space, not only for businesses, but for community members to gather.
An affirming space is one where everyone share the same values and experiences, said Andy Waller, founder of Safe Space Market. For the market, it's uplifting marginalized businesses that don't shy away from supporting LGBTQ, Black and brown liberation, they said.
"These are values that are important to me, these are values that attracted me to Klaus' business and their values, and we're aligned there," Waller said.
The pop-up market hosted two “June Pride Market” events at Lakeside Farmers Market – featuring live music, local eateries and performances by local drag artists in addition to makers and businesses showcasing their crafts and products.
Waller said the market grew out of the success of last year’s RVA Virtual Pride Market, an online shopping and awareness event highlighting local LGBTQ businesses.
After the Virtual Pride Market wrapped up, Waller said there was still a desire and need for a more permanent affirming space.
“There was a lot about [the Virtual Pride Market] that made people feel safer than some other events around,” Waller said. “The feedback that we got was just really overall positive and I think people were really craving a continuation of it.”
And so in February, the Safe Space Market was born.
Safe Space Market aims to be a safe space in two ways: it's a welcoming environment for underrepresented communities and a COVID-friendly place to gather. Since its inception, the market has enforced a mask policy for its vendors and attendees.
“We have a mask mandate that's still in place – very important to us,” Ryan said. “Because marginalized folks, folks with disabilities, they sometimes still can't get the vaccine. And so we need to just make sure that everyone feels safe.”
Safe Space Market, held every other Friday each month, has seen a steady tick in attendance at every event, Waller said. Its first Pride event saw the biggest sales yet.
Waller emphasized supporting local LGBTQ small businesses in favor of larger corporations, especially during Pride month. Instead of buying from companies selling Pride-related products, which can be view as an act of ‘rainbow capitalism’ or ‘rainbow washing’ – the commodification and commercialization of LGBTQ culture, especially during Pride – Waller, who also owns “Dayum this is my Jam,” a jam, salsa and pickle company, calls on people to support smaller LGBTQ-owned businesses whose have demonstrated supporting values, such as LGBTQ rights and racial justice year-round.
“[You’re] supporting not only a product or business that you really love – you love what they're making, you love what they're doing, but why not support them because of those values as well,” Waller said. “It's sort of like this double support system.”
The championing of small, underrepresented local businesses is critical amidst the pandemic, when many are struggling to make a profit. Waller said it’s even tougher for queer, POC-run businesses.
“We've…watched friends have to close their doors, because of the downtick in sales with COVID,” Waller said.
Bianca Turner started her homemade candle business in March of 2020, right at the start of the pandemic. Her business “Beez Wax & Co” sells environmentally friendly homecare products, from soy candles to shea butters. She said the first few months were tough.
Turner discovered the market on Instagram. Ever since she started selling in spring, she said the response from the community has been a “blessing,” describing the vendors and attendees as a “second family.” Now, she said, she gets bulk orders.
Andréa Johnson has had a love for baking since middle school. She always wanted to open a bakery, but wanted it to be of something her daughter, Karma – who has a nut allergy – can eat. After some research and experimenting, she created “Karmalita’s Marshmallows and Confections," an artisan dessert stand, specializing in marshmallow treats.
Safe Space Market invited Johnson to be a vendor and she said she was blown away by the community's feedback. As a small business, she said word of mouth is vital, especially since many vendors at Safe Space Market, including hers, do not have a storefront or physical location. It has become a tightknit community where vendors are constantly supporting each other, Johnson said.
"Just to have somebody or one person or group of people to say that, 'I'm here for you, I'm on your side' is monumental," she said.
Having a space geared towards Black and other minority-owned businesses is important for Johnson; she said she sometimes have to be careful in how she presents herself in other markets. She said she does not have to worry about that at Safe Space Market.
“Being a Black and queer business owner, obviously my skin tone represents itself,” she said. “And people see that.”
As a Black and female-owned business, Turner said it is crucial to have a safe, welcoming space, when too often there are places “we're not always welcome in.”
Safe Space Market has become a space that gives vendors some sort of financial security. It also has become a safe, welcoming haven for attendees, especially trans youth, Waller said.
“This is legit the only place that they can go to or have gone to where they feel or they see people like them, they're around people who accept them and love them,” Waller said.
Johnson said it’s admirable seeing confident LGBT youth at the market when she and others felt like they had to grow up hiding their identity in the shadows.
“We can kind of look at younger generations and take notes from them and be like, ‘you know what, we're gonna stick together and we're gonna be proud about who we are and in any space, any capacity',” Johnson said.
Safe Space Market is not only a place for marginalized communities to safely gather -- it’s devoted to give back to these communities as well. Each month, the market’s organizers feature a local organization or individual to financially support.
Past organizations included Mutual Aid Distribution Richmond, a grassroots relief network; RVA Community Fridges, an organization that provides free food in fridges throughout Richmond; and Peter’s Place, a recovery organization dedicated to BIPOC and LGBTQ people.
This month, Waller said the market is raising money for “August’s Fund,” a fundraising campaign to raise money for gender-affirming surgery for August, a Black trans woman and regular vendor who provides gendering-affirming haircuts to clients.
People can shop for certain products donated by local businesses online throughout June or in-person at the market. All proceeds will go directly to August’s fund, with the goal of raising $5,000.
Turner said she has received a lot of support from the community and want to give back through her business. In the past, she had sold specialty donation candles to support Black Lives Matter organizations and candles to help with operating costs of running Safe Space Market. This time, she is selling candles for August’s Fund.
The market hosted a supply drive for RVA Community Fridges to collect food donation in April. Since then, the organization has been invited back consistently, collecting different items for the fridges each event, from healthy drinks to baby food.
Taylor Scott, founder of RVA Community Fridges, said the market has felt like a community since the organization tabled there. People not only overwhelming donated to the fridge, but offered suggestions and their expertise.
“Being a community is supporting one another, being there for each other and that's really what you get from being at Safe Space [Market],” Taylor said.
The next market dates are scheduled for July 9 and 23. For more information about Safe Space Market and to apply to be a vendor, visit safespacerva.com.
(804) 649-6572