'Queer church': A Richmond pop-up market offers safe space to marginalized communities

Turner discovered the market on Instagram. Ever since she started selling in spring, she said the response from the community has been a “blessing,” describing the vendors and attendees as a “second family.” Now, she said, she gets bulk orders.

Andréa Johnson has had a love for baking since middle school. She always wanted to open a bakery, but wanted it to be of something her daughter, Karma – who has a nut allergy – can eat. After some research and experimenting, she created “Karmalita’s Marshmallows and Confections," an artisan dessert stand, specializing in marshmallow treats.

Safe Space Market invited Johnson to be a vendor and she said she was blown away by the community's feedback. As a small business, she said word of mouth is vital, especially since many vendors at Safe Space Market, including hers, do not have a storefront or physical location. It has become a tightknit community where vendors are constantly supporting each other, Johnson said.

"Just to have somebody or one person or group of people to say that, 'I'm here for you, I'm on your side' is monumental," she said.