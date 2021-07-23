Questions about school construction linger as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, council members send formal letter to school board

“The Board majority has acted in ways contrary to accepted standards of leadership and governance,” said Robin Mines, a graduate of George Wythe High School. “It also has failed to prioritize its primary mission: improving educational outcomes for students at a time when many students have experienced learning loss and other severe challenges related to the pandemic. It is our belief that the failure of the School Board to meet accepted standards of governance… is so severe, that they mandate a review and possible corrective action by the state Board.”

State education officials have expressed concerns with the board, which already is party to a Memorandum of Understanding over the school system's performance and last month was directed by the VDOE to create a manual for board governance.

Jones, 9th District, agreed with community members' concerns.

“It points to the inefficacy of the School Board,” he said in an interview. “The one way you test dysfunction is problem solving, and they didn’t solve the problem… Might doesn’t make right. Just because they have the power to do so doesn’t mean it’s the right thing.”