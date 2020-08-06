Questions remained Thursday about what caused a woman's death at a Richmond hospital after she was taken into emergency custody during a mental health crisis at her home in Chesterfield County.
The woman's next-door neighbor, Tracey Wilson, said she was stunned to learn that her neighbor of about 10 years had died. She said the woman had had a similar mental health crisis roughly two years ago.
"This mental break was no different than the last one," Wilson said. "I couldn't figure out what in the world — how she died."
Chesterfield police said they responded about 12:35 p.m. to the 20900 block of Truth Drive after receiving a report of a woman standing outside yelling. Arriving officers determined that the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis and, after consultation with Chesterfield mental health officials, took her into emergency custody without incident, police said.
The woman was taken by Chesterfield Fire & EMS to Richmond Community Hospital. While she was undergoing a health screening at the hospital, her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died, Chesterfield police said.
It is unclear how she died. The woman had no apparent injuries at the time of death, a Richmond police spokesman said Thursday. She was in Chesterfield police custody when she died, but because her death occurred in a Richmond hospital, Richmond police are investigating, the two departments confirmed.
In a statement Thursday morning, Richmond police said its Force Investigation Team "was called out to work the incident." And in the afternoon, Wilson said a Richmond police Major Crimes detective interviewed her and asked how the Chesterfield police had treated her neighbor during the incident. The detective also spoke with another neighbor, Wilson said.
A Chesterfield police spokeswoman said no force was used to take the woman into custody.
Wilson said the woman on Wednesday had been outside yelling and singing "Amazing Grace" and had been throwing belongings into her yard and driveway, including a bag of trash, dog leashes, clothes, books and her keys.
Three police cars arrived and a police wagon. The woman was sweating and said she wanted some water, so Wilson said she got a bottled water for her and gave it to one of the officers.
Wilson said the woman told the police she does not use drugs and also was calling one of the officers her father. She also told the police: "Y'all gonna kill me."
But Wilson and another neighbor said that from everything they saw, the police were respectful for the most part and did not harm her. But Wilson took issue with the fact that one of the officers told the woman they would give her the bottled water if she got into the police wagon.
"They shouldn't bargain with her like that," Wilson said, adding that she told the Richmond police detective the same thing on Thursday.
The woman reluctantly got into the police wagon at the police officers' suggestion, but her foot or leg was blocking the door from being shut, neighbors said. The police asked her to move so they could shut the door, but she didn't.
"It was like she didn't understand what they were trying to tell her," Wilson said.
Ultimately, the woman calmed down and was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance and taken away, Wilson said.
