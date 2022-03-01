Rabid cat found in Northside Richmond, health officials urge caution to prevent spread

A kitten picked up in Northside Richmond late last week has tested positive for rabies, the Richmond and Henrico Health District announced Tuesday.

The stray kitten was found along 5th Avenue dropped off at the Richmond Animal Shelter late last week. Health officials say residents, especially those in nearby neighborhoods, should be more vigilant about not leaving out food, keeping their pets leashed, reporting stray animals to animal control and making sure their pets' vaccinations are current.

After receiving the results yesterday evening. RHHD has been in contact with 12 people who may have had contact with the kitten to determine whether they'd been exposed or contracted the virus.