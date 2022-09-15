 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Rabid raccoon found in Hanover County

  • 0
Rabies

The Chickahominy Health District identified a racoon infected with the rabies virus near Honey Meadows and Deer Run Subdivisions between Tazwell Green Drive and Deer Stream Drive, off Atlee Station Road.

New episode of 8@4 has dope stories of coding, Afrikana Film Fest, playing 100-holes of golf in a day, cannabis and more. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

The Chickahominy Health District identified a racoon infected with the rabies virus near Honey Meadows and Deer Run subdivisions between Tazwell Green Drive and Deer Stream Drive, off Atlee Station Road.

Local health department officials urge anyone with information about exposure to the raccoon in the days leading up to Saturday to call the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313, or if it is after hours, the Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140. Exposures include contact between a pet and a rabid animal.

The infected raccoon has died, according to the health department.

This is the seventh animal in Hanover County that has been tested positive for the rabies virus this year, according to a health department spokeswoman.

People are also reading…

abryson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Twitter: @AnnaBryson18

0 Comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News