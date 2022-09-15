Rabid raccoon found in Hanover County

The Chickahominy Health District identified a racoon infected with the rabies virus near Honey Meadows and Deer Run subdivisions between Tazwell Green Drive and Deer Stream Drive, off Atlee Station Road.

Local health department officials urge anyone with information about exposure to the raccoon in the days leading up to Saturday to call the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313, or if it is after hours, the Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140. Exposures include contact between a pet and a rabid animal.

The infected raccoon has died, according to the health department.

This is the seventh animal in Hanover County that has been tested positive for the rabies virus this year, according to a health department spokeswoman.