A rabies case has been recorded in Mechanicsville.

The Chickahominy Health District warned Mechanicsville residents Wednesday that a raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The warning was directed to residents of the Pinedale Acres Subdivision near Little Florida Road. However the raccoon no longer poses a threat to the public.

The rabies virus is a fatal but preventable disease often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Potential exposures to a rabid animal include bites, scratches or contact with saliva with open wounds, eyes, nose or mouth.

Exposures also result from direct contact between a pet and a rabid animal, according to the health district.

The Health District warned all residents to consider the following in order to prevent the spread of the rabies virus.

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance — do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal in the days leading up to March 1 should contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313.

After hours, please contact the Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140.