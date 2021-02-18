Radio 'legend' Shane Gibson dies at 78

He was the endorsed Republican and Conservative candidate for Buffalo Common Council in 1990 and 1991, according to the newspaper, losing both times to Democratic incumbent. In his second campaign, he garnered 46% of the vote in a district where Democrats outnumbered Republicans three to one. Besides his foray into politics, according to the newspaper, Gibson also raced his Chevrolet Chevelle, nicknamed the WYSL Missile (after one of the stations where he worked), rode a motorcycle off an 85-foot cliff and leaped through a wall of flame.

After his return to radio in Richmond in 1995 at WLEE-FM lasted less than a year, Gibson turned to golf and a few years later became a PGA teaching pro at Glenwood Golf Club in eastern Henrico.

"I had always played golf like the recreational version," Gibson said in a 2004 interview with The Times-Dispatch. “"You can credit the Buffalo Sabres [of the NHL] for getting me interested in golf more seriously.

"When I was working in Buffalo, they got me to play in a golf tournament. I hit some bad shots, but then I hit some pretty good shots. I got to thinking about what if I applied myself."

He eventually dedicated himself to golf, he said, playing 54 holes a day in all kinds of weather, though he never forgot his past.