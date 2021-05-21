Raffles, event tickets, lifetime fishing licenses: Va. considers vaccine incentives, but no cash payments

Million-dollar jackpots are emerging in states across the country to sway unvaccinated residents and boost dramatically falling inoculation rates.
But Virginia has no plans to offer such a payout any time soon.
While the state is weighing how to incentivize people who have yet to receive a dose, there will be no cash earnings, lotteries "or anything huge like that," said Grant Neely, chief communications officer for Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday.
So what's being considered instead? More targeted and local approaches.
Raffles at clinics. A chance to win event tickets. Passes at state parks. Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses. The details are being finalized, Neely said, but any decision would not use the $500 million budget surplus the state expects when the fiscal year ends in June.
"Especially when Virginia has lots of workers and lots of businesses that need help after a tough year," Neely continued. "We are redoubling outreach to businesses, to encourage their employees to get vaccinated."
An additional $4.3 billion is headed toward Virginia in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, but distribution can't occur without the General Assembly, which is slated to convene in late July or early August.
States like Ohio, which is offering $1 million lottery drawings and full rides to state colleges, have begun pulling from federal funds. Within days, Ohio recorded its highest number of vaccines administered in almost a month.
Maryland is randomly selecting a vaccinated resident to win a $40,000 prize starting Tuesday. New York's campaign has a top prize of $5 million. Both have higher vaccination rates than Virginia.
But Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, acknowledged being torn on Friday about implementing incentives even though "it's something we talk about every day and have been for several weeks."
Partially, he said, because the long-term impact and whether the lotteries will sustain the increase are unknown.
"There are really good points on both side of the incentivization argument. There are people who say 'The harder you try to get me to do this, the more I'm not going to do it,'" Avula said. "Forward-thinking is, 'Is this the precedent we want to set?' "
Residents have shown that protecting themselves against the virus, or being able to remove their masks in most situations once fully vaccinated has been motivation enough, Avula added.
In the six months since the rollout began, more than half of the state population - or 4.5 million people - has received at least one dose. The majority of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
Neely pointed toward how Virginia has the sixth-lowest infection rate in the country, with cases cut nearly in half over the past two weeks. The average number of new cases over a seven-day period, which was at 442 on Friday, hasn't been this low since last April. The positivity rate never dipped below 3% until Monday.
In a news conference on May 13, Avula noted a string of questions influence the types of incentives they're considering such as: does the state deploy resources? If they do, do they do that retroactively? What role does the private sector play?
Avula cited New Jersey, which partnered with breweries to offer a beer voucher for anyone who gets a COVID shot in May; local shooting ranges having free access to those who receive a dose; Kroger giving $100 gift cards to employees; Virginia Beach's minor league baseball team handing out free tickets.
Any new effort will add to current outreach, he said.
Vaccine providers are already heading to bars, grocery stores, restaurants, baseball games and festivals in hopes of reaching more people. Schools are working to establish on-site vaccinations to ensure students have access. For younger demographics, VDH is entertaining the creation of an account on Tik Tok, which has 66 million users in the U.S.
The "vaccine" hashtag on the social media app has 3 billion views.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo
Staff writer Michael Martz contributed to this report