Raffles, event tickets, lifetime fishing licenses: Va. considers vaccine incentives, but no cash payments

States like Ohio, which is offering $1 million lottery drawings and full rides to state colleges, have begun pulling from federal funds. Within days, Ohio recorded its highest number of vaccines administered in almost a month.

Maryland is randomly selecting a vaccinated resident to win a $40,000 prize starting Tuesday. New York's campaign has a top prize of $5 million. Both have higher vaccination rates than Virginia.

But Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, acknowledged being torn on Friday about implementing incentives even though "it's something we talk about every day and have been for several weeks."

Partially, he said, because the long-term impact and whether the lotteries will sustain the increase are unknown.

"There are really good points on both side of the incentivization argument. There are people who say 'The harder you try to get me to do this, the more I'm not going to do it,'" Avula said. "Forward-thinking is, 'Is this the precedent we want to set?' "

Residents have shown that protecting themselves against the virus, or being able to remove their masks in most situations once fully vaccinated has been motivation enough, Avula added.