Raising awareness about human trafficking one step at a time

Education is a starting point for correcting the problem, she said.

“The eye does not see what the brain does not know,” she said.

The walkers, who are filming a documentary as they go, were headed to Fredericksburg on Sunday, and then on toward Warrenton on Monday. Galloway is accompanied by more than a dozen family and friends, who believe in the message and were willing to put their lives on hold for the better part of two months to join the journey.

Among them is Jaleesa Robinson, who grew up in Emporia and now lives in Charlotte, where she is a life coach and motivational speaker. She is accompanied on the walk by her husband, Brandon Robinson, who is from Brunswick County, and their 2-year-old daughter Alisa, who walks but also rides in a stroller and on her mom’s back.

“She’s the youngest FreeTHEM walk,” Jaleesa said with a laugh. “Everyone loves her.”

Jaleesa has known Galloway since their days at Liberty, where they were roommates. Galloway asked her to serve as a sort of “road manager” of the trip, which was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic. The reason for the event didn’t go anywhere, though.