Readers share memories of William Fox Elementary School and 'the happiness of kids'

Built in 1911, William Fox Elementary School at 2300 Hanover Ave. has been a Richmond fixture for over 110 years.

On Friday night, flames were visible in the building around 10:30 p.m. and firefighters fought the fire until roughly 1 a.m. in the morning. Much of the top floor and the roof of the school was destroyed or damaged in the fire.

The fire will be investigated, and no cause is known at this time.

William Fox has served Richmond families and the Fan District neighborhood for more than 100 years, providing a community, a home away from home and what many former families have called a "magical" learning environment.

Here are several memories from Fox Elementary teachers, families and staff:

Former Gov. Jim Gilmore, an alum of Fox Elementary School, remembered walking to school every day from his parents' home on Park Ave.

"I remember the polished floors, the high polish was very characteristic of Fox, and the cafeteria where they served a very nice vegetable soup for pennies every day. I still remember the names of the teachers I had when I went there.

"I think it’s a terrible tragedy. Fox School is a Richmond landmark, it's always been there, as an anchor for the city, a familiar place where kids could get a great education in a neighborhood school.

"It's a deeply moving thing to see a landmark like that, so much of my childhood [in flames]. The destruction of a landmark that diminishes the great city of Richmond."

***

"I’m heartbroken," Gayle Hefty, a longtime principal at Fox Elementary for 15 years, said on Saturday. "It's hard to even think about it, it's hard to wrap my head around it. Even though it doesn't make any sense, I almost feel like a person has died. It was that much a part of my being, my existence, my everything.

"It was a very special place. A place where kids who had been there when they were little, they still want to go back when they're 30, to visit their teachers or walk into the building and get a hug. They call their years there 'magical.' It really is a special place.

"I keep thinking of the second floor and how much time I spent there and how I can't go back. The gorgeous hardwood floors and their shine and just the happiness of lots of kids and their parents and teachers and staff. I feel very lucky to have had the time I had there."

She shared more of her thoughts, feelings and memories on Facebook:

***

Dee Conwell Irwin, Fox class of 1951, shared a class photo from 1949.

"Our memories included square dancing every Friday in the balcony of the auditorium. Recess on the side yards with swings and jungle gyms. Playing kick ball. Safety patrol duties for selected 5th and 6th graders. Cafeteria lunches. May Day celebration with a May Queen and her court each year. Child day care during the war years for working mothers held in the front right 2nd floor room until working mothers came to pick up their children."

***

Annie Campbell, a retired Fox teacher who taught 1st through 3rd grade for 29 years, said, "I think that Fox School is the centerpiece of the community in the Fan. That's true for teachers, students and parents. Such deep connections are built over time, many of the people who teach there teach for a long time and they maintain connections with everyone. That building carries the chapters of our lives. And I think we're feeling that today."

***

J. Alexis Fisher-Rizk, a former Fox parent and PTA president for the 2015-2016 school year, sent the following pictures including chocolate-dipped strawberries from the Strawberry Street Festival and a student with the annual Valentine’s Day heart display (above).

***

Reader Mariane Jorgenson sent this photo of the first day of kindergarten 1976: