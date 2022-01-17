Recitation of MLK Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham jail" carries on his message of justice

Alone in a Birmingham jail cell, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote a letter in 1963 responding to criticism from local, white clergy about his nonviolent demonstrations against segregation in Alabama.
In 2022, the message remains relevant, according to those who read and heard a recitation of the letter at St. James Episcopal Church on Monday, the federal holiday honoring the late civil right's leader, whose birthday was Saturday.
One of those who read a portion of the letter was Mae Helen Shields, of Midlothian, who marched and organized alongside King. About three weeks after King wrote his letter, she marched in the Children's March in Birmingham, for which she was arrested and jailed.
"It was very dangerous, but we met it with our head up. We withstood," Shields said after Monday's event. "We didn't ever fear the danger. We faced it."
She read a excerpt from King's letter were he describes the four steps of his nonviolent campaign, which included "self-purification" before direct action.
"We started having workshops on nonviolence and repeatedly asked ourselves the questions, 'Are you able to accept the blows without retaliating?' 'Are you able to endure the ordeals of jail?'," Shields read from the letter.
Later, the letter reads: "An individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for law."
Shields, along with six others - they were Black, white, Christian, Jewish, women and men - each read a portion of the letter to a predominately white audience. The church, located on Franklin Street at the edge of Virginia Commonwealth University's campus, is a stones throw from Stuart Circle, where, until recently, a monument to Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart sat, upon a now empty pedestal. It was the first of long line of monuments that gave that portion of the avenue its name, and one of the flashpoints of the civil unrest in 2020.
"He wasn't preaching to the choir," Dr. Lisa Edwards Burrs said afterward, pointing out that King's letter was for white audiences. "He was speaking to those who could turn the tide."
"Some of the sentiment is still so real and needed" Burrs said, adding that it was particularly impactful to hear King's words from diverse voices.
A member of St. James' parish choir and a professor of music at Longwood University, Burrs also sang renditions of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," often referred to as the Black national anthem, and "We Shall Overcome," a hymn popularized during the Civil Rights movement.
The Rev. Dr. J. Lee Hill said the letter was a poignant choice for the congregation. The oft-quoted letter addresses the "white moderate" who King describes as someone "who is more devoted to 'order' than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension, to a positive peace which is the presence of justice ... who paternalistically feels that he can set the timetable for another man's freedom."
"His words cut across lines of race, religion and denominations, things that divide us," Hill said after the reading. "That allows his words to live in this church, this congregation, as it had in others. King has a wonderful way of crossing those boundaries."
Hill is the missioner for Racial Justice & Healing for the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and read the first section of the letter that carries the immortal line: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
The letter was selected by the church's racial justice committee, according to Mark Whitmire, the parish's director of music, who also read a portion. Whitmire said for 15 years the church had used it's Sunday evening service, called Evensong, to honor King, but because of the pandemic, they tried something different this year.
"We wanted to be outside to announce to the world: we're all in," Whitmire said, but added that the wintry weather sent them inside. "Dr. King's words are undoubtedly and uncompromisingly true, so it wasn't hard to internalize."
