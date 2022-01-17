Recitation of MLK Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham jail" carries on his message of justice

The Rev. Dr. J. Lee Hill said the letter was a poignant choice for the congregation. The oft-quoted letter addresses the "white moderate" who King describes as someone "who is more devoted to 'order' than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension, to a positive peace which is the presence of justice ... who paternalistically feels that he can set the timetable for another man's freedom."

"His words cut across lines of race, religion and denominations, things that divide us," Hill said after the reading. "That allows his words to live in this church, this congregation, as it had in others. King has a wonderful way of crossing those boundaries."

Hill is the missioner for Racial Justice & Healing for the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, and read the first section of the letter that carries the immortal line: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

The letter was selected by the church's racial justice committee, according to Mark Whitmire, the parish's director of music, who also read a portion. Whitmire said for 15 years the church had used it's Sunday evening service, called Evensong, to honor King, but because of the pandemic, they tried something different this year.

"We wanted to be outside to announce to the world: we're all in," Whitmire said, but added that the wintry weather sent them inside. "Dr. King's words are undoubtedly and uncompromisingly true, so it wasn't hard to internalize."