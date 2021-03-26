​Record number of Black and Latino students accepted to Maggie Walker Governor's School​

The Maggie Walker Governor’s School accepted more Black and Latino students for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year than it has in five years.
This year, around 8% of Black students who applied were accepted; 11.7% of Latino applicants got in. That’s up from 3% for Black students and down from 20% for Latino students, who applied in significantly greater numbers this year. The school, which now draws from 14 divisions, saw applications surge overall, from 1,136 last year to 1,400 this year.
The uptick comes as the school considers permanently removing an in-person admissions test that was waived this year amid the pandemic to curtail possible COVID-19 exposure. As the state moves to overhaul admissions processes across Virginia, more are questioning the necessity of standardized admissions tests, which many experts conclude have a racist history.
Like many gifted programs across the nation, the Richmond-based school historically has not been diverse. Black students and alumni have reported traumatizing experiences of isolation and microaggressions, while still feeling confident in the education they received.
State education data shows that about one-third of the students from the feeder districts are Black, and about 14% are Latino. While the 23 and 13 Black and Latino students offered admission are still under representative of the feeder school divisions, the school’s director, Bob Lowerre, said it’s a step in the right direction. Last year just 14 Black and Latino students collectively were offered a slot.
Lowerre’s administration has been working to remove barriers to admission since last June as part of the school’s five-year strategic plan. While he can't definitely say the waiver of the test was the cause of the uptick, the school’s planning committee has named the standardized admissions test as one of those barriers, along with access to transportation and technology.
“We want something better than the test,” said Lowerre, who expects the schools' regional board to vote on whether to remove the test permanently later this year. “I struggle with that whole argument about the tests being so absolutely critical.”
Alumni of Maggie Walker have pushed for reforms at the school and state level. When a Democrat-led State Senate panel in February spiked a bill charging the Virginia Board of Education with creating best practices to address pipeline issues at the state's regional magnet schools, diversity advocates turned their attention the Board. Secretary of Education for Virginia Atif Qarni, who created a task force to address the systemic disparities, also questions whether admissions tests are the best avenue to decide who will be successful in the schools.
“The issue with standardized testing is that you might have a truly gifted student who cannot necessarily demonstrate her abilities on a standardized test,” Qarni said in an interview. "We have to take a holistic approach looking at performance assessments... If you take that holistic approach... that's the best way to really understand which students will really, really, really thrive in whatever program you're offering."
He also said that the Governor’s schools not only aren't diverse racially, but can lock out economically disadvantaged students. In the 2018-2019 school year, only 54 students at Maggie Walker, about 7% of enrollment, were considered economically disadvantaged at Maggie Walker.
At Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, a prestigious regional magnet in Northern Virginia at the center of legislative debate last month, only 2.5% of students are considered economically disadvantaged, a rough gauge of poverty.
“It's not just Black [and] Hispanic students, but also white and Asian students who are economically disadvantaged, but they might have a lot of different abilities,” Qarni said.
While the same number of Black and Asian students apply to Maggie Walker, Asian applicants to Maggie Walker fared better than Black students overall in recent years, typically mirroring the overall acceptance rate of around 15%. Every year since 2017, fewer than 10% of Black applicants received a slot. This is the first year since 2016 that the governor's school accepted less than 100 white students, with 97 offered spots. Typically, white students make up three out of five students accepted. This year, they make up about half.
The Fairfax County School Board recently voted to remove Thomas Jefferson's admissions test in hopes of promoting diversity, a move that prompted a conservative group to sue the Board, citing discrimination against Asian students.
Genevieve Siegel-Hawley, an expert on school segregation and an alumna of the Governor’s School, said the removal of Maggie Walker's test may have encouraged more students to apply overall, including Black and Latino students.
“Given what we know about the racist origins of standardized testing, given the fact that we see improvement in the representation of underrepresented groups at Maggie Walker, and given the fact that more diversity at Maggie Walker will make the school stronger for everybody who attends… I think it’s reasonable to seriously consider removing standardized testing as a requirement for admission to Maggie Walker,” she said.
Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield have the highest number of students apply and receive acceptance to the school.
In Richmond Public Schools, a predominately Black district, most of the students who were offered admissions for 2021 were white. White students also made up the largest chunk of applicants at 42% according to data provided by the division.
Chesterfield County notably accepted more Black and Latino students than they have in recent years. Usually, Black and Latino students make up less than 15% of selected students. This year, Black and Latino students make up 18% and 9.43%, respectively, of the 53 students who were offered admission. Chesterfield recently changed its admissions process to the Governor's school. Instead of selecting the top students from across the county, the division now offers a more school based selection.
A Henrico schools official said final data wouldn't be available until early April. Maggie Walker numbers show that 673 Henrico students applied and 45 were offered a slot. A recent presentation to the county's School Board shows that 85 out of the 180 slots for Henrico students currently attending the school are occupied by Asian students, while making up roughly 12% of the population in HCPS. White students account for 36% of Henrico students currently attending the school, and white students also make up 36% of HCPS.
This was a record-breaking year for Latino applicants with 111 bids for admission, the first year the group hit triple digits, according to Maggie Walker data.
Issues around race and gifted education go far beyond the barriers to entry for Black, Latino and economically disadvantaged students. Students of color might choose not to attend a school where they fear they won't find community or be protected if micro-aggressed.
Zoe Spencer, a Virginia State University professor and expert in diversity, said that if Maggie Walker wants to be successful in supporting students of color once they get there, teachers should have a comprehensive understanding of implicit and explicit bias.
“If you have teachers that hold implicit and explicit bias… and their bias impacts their expectation of success based on race, ethnicity or class, then you're not going to have an adequate measure of student success," Spencer said. The teacher's perception of a student's capabilities for schools, perception of the group's capabilities their intellectual capability and potential will directly impact how they treat that student, how they grade and assess that student and support that student.”
Last year, the Maggie Walker Black Alumni network, a group that formed after the police killing of George Floyd, released data showing that Black students largely had a difficult time while they attended the school. Some recalled a traumatizing and isolating experience where guidance counselors suggested not attending college.
Over last summer, an Instagram page titled “POC at MLWGS” anonymously listed the tropes of many of the people of color who attended the school.
One writer wrote in and said they recalled a white student using a “blaccent,” or the words “Black” and “accent” combined, and he would refer to himself as a stereotypical Black name like “Daquan.” The writer also said this white student would refer to their group of friends as "students from our school division" since it was a predominately Black district.
Rasheeda Creighton, a Black alumna who works with the Black alumni network, has previously shared similar experiences of being micro-aggressed. When the Governor’s school was housed at the top of RPS’ Thomas Jefferson High School when it first opened, Creighton said students often made comments about the majority-Black school.
“I think the school is taking the right steps,” Creighton said in an interview. “It's a process, it's not all gonna be today or tomorrow. But if we're intentional about it and everyone continues to kind of forge down the right path, and take the right steps, we'll get there.
