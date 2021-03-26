​Record number of Black and Latino students accepted to Maggie Walker Governor's School​

Lowerre’s administration has been working to remove barriers to admission since last June as part of the school’s five-year strategic plan. While he can't definitely say the waiver of the test was the cause of the uptick, the school’s planning committee has named the standardized admissions test as one of those barriers, along with access to transportation and technology.

“We want something better than the test,” said Lowerre, who expects the schools' regional board to vote on whether to remove the test permanently later this year. “I struggle with that whole argument about the tests being so absolutely critical.”

Alumni of Maggie Walker have pushed for reforms at the school and state level. When a Democrat-led State Senate panel in February spiked a bill charging the Virginia Board of Education with creating best practices to address pipeline issues at the state's regional magnet schools, diversity advocates turned their attention the Board. Secretary of Education for Virginia Atif Qarni, who created a task force to address the systemic disparities, also questions whether admissions tests are the best avenue to decide who will be successful in the schools.