Recycling delays continue in the Richmond area - and are expected to continue for the next few weeks

Hynes said that she sent out the email because she wanted to let customers “be aware of why it was happening and that we were working on it to fix it. We wanted to apologize and thank them for their patience and for continuing to recycle.”

The CVWMA has been posting updates on any delays to its website at https://cvwma.com.

“We are running a day or more behind this week. But we’re hoping everything will get picked up by the end of the weekend,” Hynes said.

TFC has been running crews on Saturday and Sunday to pick up the delayed routes.

TFC has had a contract with CVWMA since 2001. In addition to Richmond, Chesterfield and Hanover, the localities the company serves for CVWMA are Ashland, Hopewell, Colonial Heights and the counties of Goochland and Henrico.

TFC pays competitive wages of $18 to $25 an hour depending on job duties. But because the job is physical and demanding, Phillips said it can be difficult to find the right fit.

“We’ve been able to hire 7-8 more helpers which is really important to help get these routes completed,” Phillips said. “We are collecting as fast as we can for the areas that we’re behind on.”