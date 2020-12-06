Reflections on the pandemic: Q&A with public health leader Dr. Danny Avula

Dr. Danny Avula has been the Richmond region's face of public health during the pandemic in 2020. Avula is director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts of the Virginia Department of Health. In 2019, he marked a decade of leadership roles in the agency and was an RTD Person of the Year honoree. We chatted with him in October about the pandemic and the Richmond region.
What's one of your big takeaways so far?
I'd start with a positive notion: that what we’ve been able to accomplish in such a short time frame has been remarkable.
No one was anticipating something this far-reaching, and I can’t think of anything that has impacted every arena of public life so significantly. But overall, think about how everybody has pivoted – at home, in school, in business and more.
Vaccination is a good example. We’ve never been able to create a vaccine any quicker than four years, such as with measles. Yet here, in under a year, we’re on the doorstep of an effective COVID vaccine in perhaps months. That’s not an accident.
We’ve also never had a time where we’ve had so much focused money, technology, information and collaboration among competitors.
How might the pivoting have lasting effects?
Certainly, COVID has fundamentally changed the way we do health care. The introduction or expansion of telemedicine has been huge; it's really come to the forefront in both physical health care and for mental and behavioral health care.
This is true in local public health, too. As we pivoted to pandemic response, we initially had to scale back our clinical services, our environmental health efforts and our restaurant permitting work. We also accelerated our transition of prenatal care to regional partners. But our Women, Infants and Children nutritional services reached more clients who could connect with us from outside our offices.
My hope is that telemedicine continues to become more and more normalized, just as how working virtually could be a legacy of the pandemic. We've certainly learned new ways of getting things done.
On another front, the impact of the pandemic on depression and anxiety could further reduce the stigma about mental health. We’ve talked a lot about how these are trying times and people need to talk to somebody, and that’s OK.
Has the Richmond region done well in working together?
In terms of COVID response, one advantage is our size: the fact that we are a relatively small to midsize community that’s really well-integrated even across localities.
Local government leaders saw that we really needed a coordinated regional approach to the pandemic, and they established a central region incident management team. The public health directors and the emergency managers all came together to map out a game plan for the region as a whole.
And that group continues to meet. Every Wednesday morning, I’m on the phone with the emergency managers from the five largest localities in our region. The locality leaders themselves do that, too. They meet on a regular basis, they’re working together, they’re sharing ideas with one another.
What else has served us well?
I think the generosity of individuals and institutions – the entire philanthropic community – has just been remarkable. Think about the support for struggling small businesses and for the most marginalized individuals who have lost jobs. And there has been great integration of many efforts.
The Community Foundation has helped raise millions of dollars for a COVID relief fund and has worked with local governments to channel those dollars to folks who need it most. The Richmond Memorial Health Foundation has been very involved in helping support the undocumented community. The Robins Foundation has been a great leader in addressing the out-of-school child care issue.
The education realm is pretty amazing, right?
The schools blow my mind – that they have had to go to a completely new operating procedure in virtual education. In Henrico, that included providing technology for thousands of students in need. In Richmond, food distribution was happening at a thousand sites. The scale of these efforts is just mind-blowing.
How has the health care community come together?
I think the pandemic reinforced the idea that public health has a vital and unique role, and it's not just about providing clinical services to the population. It's about providing information to clinicians and partnering to create a coordinated health response.
Our local health systems have really been great partners. I got an email recently from Dr. Arthur Kellermann, the new CEO at VCU Health. He asked: “How can we help in COVID response?” That kind of proactive collaborative spirit is a gift.
We’ve been on the phone on an ongoing basis with senior leaders of HCA, Bon Secours and VCU Health throughout the pandemic in different scenarios about outbreaks, surge planning and how they can be helpful to the on-the-ground public health response. For example, at nursing homes, health systems have offered medical professionals to respond or provided testing and personal protective equipment.
What might the public not see in that regard?
We have infrastructure like the Central Virginia Healthcare Coalition. It exists exactly for times like this, to coordinate a regional response to health and health care emergencies.
This infrastructure was really helpful in pulling together partners in April and May, when we were anticipating the need for hospital overflow and had come up with the initial plan to convert the Greater Richmond Convention Center into a COVID overflow site.
Thankfully, our infection numbers didn’t push us in that direction. And the health systems themselves created other solutions to outfit their existing footprints for COVID care.
What's one of the biggest challenges about our area?
We have such significant residential segregation, and many communities of concentrated poverty don’t have innate systems to support health and well-being.
They don’t have grocery stores nearby. They’re not on a bus line. They don’t have the amenities that other communities do. And as a state, our policy environment really supports landlords and not tenants.
What keeps you up at night?
Initially, the literal answer was email, which is still endless. In the early months it was nonstop, and I was working 100-hour weeks. Now I try to carve out time for our family in the 6 to 9 p.m. window.
In the figurative sense, what’s keeping me up is that we’ve made great strides, but we need commitment, vigilance and resilience to keep going. It’s tiring and costly, and as we're still at least months away from a vaccine, I worry that we’re going to continue to have cycles of infection.
We still have a remarkably low percentage of our population who have actually been exposed to COVID. The Virginia Department of Health did a study a couple of months ago, and the figure then was about 4% that had been exposed to COVID.
The risk still seems high in certain settings, right?
The implications are clear for our nursing homes and assisted living facilities, for our jails, for other congregate-care settings, where it is so hard to enforce mass distancing and the things that we know can prevent infection. That’s easier for me to do in the confines of my house.
In institutional settings, including many workplaces, the efforts to maintain this degree of infection control prevention are costly. It’s cleaning, it’s PPE, it's potential loss of productivity. It takes a real commitment, and we've got to stay at it to prevent the spread of this disease.
And COVID has hit certain communities harder.
Outside of the initial wave of this disease, which really was hitting nursing homes hardest, the data immediately shifted to show the impact on lower-income Hispanic and African American communities.
So in the public health community, we really started unpacking – for the public and the media – how low-income minority residents are at higher risk to contract the disease.
They may be working jobs for which they have got to get on a bus. Their duties, like if they're working at a cash register, increase their points of contact with others. So by the nature of their jobs, they’re at higher risk. But then they also have higher rates of underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for serious complications of COVID.
On both ends, they are feeling the deeper burden of COVID.
How does that disparity touch on other issues?
Schooling is a place where every day I feel that burden of how folks with resources are going to weather this fine, while folks who don’t have resources are going to feel the burden more.
It’s been fascinating to watch that play out in the public conversation around school reopening. For upper-middle-class white residents, they are like, “Our kids are going to be fine. We can figure out how to do this safely. We need our kids to go back to school.”
But then when you talk to African American families in the city or eastern Henrico, they may have been more personally touched by COVID. They have had family members who have been hospitalized or died, or people in their church communities who have passed away. That shapes their experience with this disease in such a different way.
My wife is a kindergarten teacher in the city, and I see she is trying her hardest to engage kids in this virtual setting. But if they don’t have parents or a family at home who are sitting with them and walking through this with them, the education gap is just widening.
You’re a pediatrician by training with a big family. How does this influence your perspective?
Grace abounds. In close quarters for as much time as we’ve had to be, we have had to learn to have patience with each other and to care for each other better. And to recognize that when somebody is acting out or having a bad day, there are circumstances that may be contributing to that.
We are a relatively resourced family: The fact is, we’ve got five kids and a house that can accommodate seven of us doing virtual learning. We’ve had a lot of conversation around our dinner table about the fact that not all of our neighbors are in that scenario – that the pandemic is impacting families with resources and families without in different ways.
We also try to cultivate a spirit of generosity. There are stories all over our community of people who have opened their homes to kids who don’t have the support or don’t have the technology infrastructure in their own houses.
There's so much division about COVID. Is there a point upon which we all agree?
Maybe the only point – silly as this may sound – is that the pandemic has altered the course of our lives. It is one of the most significant things that any of us will live through, no matter how affected any individual is.
The differing sentiments are really dramatic.
The pandemic gets at the core of how different people think about their role in the context of others. I remember at some point talking about the different responses of different countries to shutting down travel, to requiring isolation and quarantine.
In some cultures and countries, it's more like, “OK, this is what we’re going to do.” And the ethos of America is, “My rights, my freedom. I don’t want anyone to impinge on that.”
At its core, that limited our ability to really contain this disease. Every year with flu, I’m always saying, “Yes, take the flu shot to protect yourself, but really take the flu shot to protect those around you.”
This pandemic has showed our interconnectedness. If I had COVID symptoms and got diagnosed with COVID, me being irresponsible has such dire implications for folks whom I may come into contact with. I would hope that it calls all of us to think about our actions and our behaviors differently. But that has not been the case throughout this.
"Shared humanity" has been a driving concept for you.
The essence of Bishop Desmond Tutu’s idea of Ubuntu is that our existence – our humanity – is defined by our relationships and connectedness with others. Nothing happens in a vacuum. Our identity, the essence of who we are, is defined in a larger context.
This pandemic has made that clear that the essence of our helpfulness, our opportunity to be healthy, is dependent on others. It’s dependent on their willingness to wear a mask and maintain distance and stay home if they’re sick.
I think of the beautiful ways our community has responded to this. In the early response, people were churning out masks and trying to get those to wherever they could be useful. Local neighborhood funds for groceries were established to help lower-income residents. There are so many examples of people, families, communities just pulling together and recognizing how much we need each other.
Racial equality in public health has been a driver, too.
As the pandemic has shown, with the right impetus and the right motivation, we are capable of remarkable things. One of my hopes, particularly in the height of our community’s response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, is that we will consider what motivates us.
The pandemic is a crisis of epic proportions. If we could bring the same degree of urgency and resource coordination and allocation to what’s happening to African Americans in our community, we could also make really significant strides. I still hold out hope for that. I still hold out hope that the call for racial justice doesn’t get lost as time wears on.
Share some final thoughts as we head into 2021.
I think we’re looking at the better part of a year where we’re still wearing masks, where we’re still distancing, where we’re adopting a lot of these still-new practices.
We will get to a point where enough of the population has been vaccinated or has actually been exposed to the disease. But the science isn’t superclear on if, after you’ve been exposed, you remain protected – and for how long. There have been a handful of cases around the world where people have been infected twice.
This won’t be a "forever" scenario, but there are things we can learn in terms of our path forward. Flu continues to be one of the 10 leading causes of death in this country. Our practices, especially in the school setting – but really across the board during flu season – contribute to that. Those include not getting vaccinated and not staying home when you’re sick.
I hope the good habits we’ve learned during the pandemic, we’ll carry on going forward.