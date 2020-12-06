Reflections on the pandemic: Q&A with public health leader Dr. Danny Avula

The essence of Bishop Desmond Tutu’s idea of Ubuntu is that our existence – our humanity – is defined by our relationships and connectedness with others. Nothing happens in a vacuum. Our identity, the essence of who we are, is defined in a larger context.

This pandemic has made that clear that the essence of our helpfulness, our opportunity to be healthy, is dependent on others. It’s dependent on their willingness to wear a mask and maintain distance and stay home if they’re sick.

I think of the beautiful ways our community has responded to this. In the early response, people were churning out masks and trying to get those to wherever they could be useful. Local neighborhood funds for groceries were established to help lower-income residents. There are so many examples of people, families, communities just pulling together and recognizing how much we need each other.

Racial equality in public health has been a driver, too.

As the pandemic has shown, with the right impetus and the right motivation, we are capable of remarkable things. One of my hopes, particularly in the height of our community’s response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, is that we will consider what motivates us.