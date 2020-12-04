Refusing to teach in-person, a Falling Creek Middle teacher's job was in limbo for weeks. Now back virtually, she wants to create a safe space for teachers

“People need to understand how endangered and disorganized the schools are, like how many teachers we’ve lost for no reason when we could have gone virtual,” Clark said in an interview. “The education you’re getting now is worse than it would have been if your kids were all virtual.”

Any post would be reviewed and fact-checked before being made public to the Facebook group, Clark said.

Austin Good, an English teacher at Meadowbrook High and member of Chesterfield Educators United, said teachers had very little input with the district’s reopening process.

“If we are employed by CCPS our voices should be listened to [concerning school reopening]. Parents' voices are being lifted up a bit more than teacher voices,” Good said in an interview.

Chesterfield Educators United is a group that can respond quickly to the school system, especially around organization and actions, Good said.

When the school system announced it would follow health metrics, send students back in waves and have a health committee it all made sense to Clark. However, as the process unfolded Clark saw something completely different.

“What I didn't see was that the public health panel was going to be a complete sham. And that their goal was to push us [teachers] back in as soon as humanly possible, and that the numbers and the metrics were not going to be followed. Those are the things I didn't see coming,” Clark said.