Regional prosecutor to be hired to combat gun crimes in Hopewell and Prince George

With a 76 percent spike in violent crimes in Hopewell this year that includes eight homicides, and a fatal shooting Monday at a gas station in Prince George County near the Hopewell city line, the need for additional help to tackle gun crimes in both localities seems justified.

That help will arrive in the form of a regional prosecutor that soon will be hired to focus on firearms offenses and the prevention of gun violence in both Hopewell and Prince George.

The commonwealth's attorneys of those localities announced this week that a $249,996 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services has been secured to fund a new, full-time prosecutor that will serve both localities for the next two years.

In addition to prosecuting gun offenses and crimes of violence in the two localities, the prosecutor will work closely with law enforcement agencies to "aggressively investigate and prosecute firearms crimes committed by repeat offenders," Prince George Commonwealth's Attorney Susan Fierro and Hopewell Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Newman said in a joint statement.

"This is an innovative approach that will allow a single prosecutor to handle cases against the same offender across jurisdictional lines in order to increase public safety and hold our most dangerous offenders accountable for their crimes," Fierro said.

Said Newman: "Both Hopewell and Prince George have experienced an unprecedented increase in jury trials since the effective elimination of jury sentencing. And the addition of a regional prosecutor will help lessen an overwhelming case load our prosecutors handled."

Less than two weeks ago, state lawmakers Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, hosted a news conference to address the rise in violent crime in the Tri-Cities region.

"The uptick in crime in Hopewell has got to stop," Morrissey said at the time.

The legislators discussed their support toward delivering group violence intervention resources to their constituents in the Hopewell-Petersburg area. Group violence intervention is a collective strategy to fight violent crime through a combination of law enforcement, prosecutorial an community-based initiatives.

Hopewell has recorded eight killings so far this year, one shy of the city's record. The most recent occurred Nov. 20 with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton of Richmond, who was found dead in the 2800 block of Poplar Street.

Prince George has also seen its share of gun violence.

The latest example occurred late Monday evening with the fatal shooting of Quaheem Murphy, 25, of Hopewell, in the parking lot of the Shell station in the 5002 block of Oaklawn Boulevard in Prince George. Oaklawn Boulevard to Interstate 295 is considered the dividing line between Hopewell and Prince George.

On Jan. 1 of this year, two participants at a bonfire party in Prince George attended by more than 300 people were killed when gunfire rang out about 20 minutes into the new year.

In September, a Portsmouth man pleaded guilty to recklessly handling a firearm that resulted in one of those deaths. In an ironic twist, detectives established that before the victim was killed, he also fired shots that struck and killed a second reveler at the gathering.

The funds for the regional prosecutor will expire at the end of 2024, and the position — at least at this stage — is designed to be short term. "We have not discussed how we will proceed when the grant ends," Fierro said.

