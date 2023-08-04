Call them a rapids response team.

A new initiative connecting fire departments throughout the Richmond area is working toward improving emergency responses along the James River. Fire and rescue members from Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties teamed up at Brown's Island on Friday for water rescue training as part of the Regional River Response group.

The multiagency effort, which will also include Hopewell and Goochland and Powhatan counties, was created to maximize speed and efficiency when responding to calls at the river.

“I think the catalyst for this started last year when we had some folks go over the Bosher’s Dam, and we lost two people in that effort,” said Henrico Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Jim Courtney.

“We decided regionally that we needed to bolster our response to better serve the community and protect our first responders from injury or having an issue like that.”

Multiple rescue divisions worked together for days to search for and eventually recover the two women who fell over Bosher’s Dam on Memorial Day last year.

Multiple deaths have occurred along the James River this year, including one at Hollywood Rapids in May and another between Belle Isle and Brown's Island in July.

After months of collaboration, the regional emergency teams came up with a formal partnership to address emergencies at the river.

The emergency crews are familiar with one another, having taken part in quarterly technical rescue trainings together. The water rescue trainings occur once a year, typically on the James River.

“It’s the best urban whitewater in the country, so it provides a great training ground,” said Chesterfield Fire & EMS Capt. Jerry Pruden.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, three groups took to the river for scenario-based training, which included testing their boat, rope and swimming skills.

A specialized rig called an artificial high directional was used to practice lifting people and boats onto a bridge if the first responders cannot reach the shore.

Members of the response team role-played as victims in need of rescuing. The departments trained in mixed groups to increase familiarity with people they do not usually work with.

“Seeing a familiar face from other jurisdictions and having a pre-formed relationship makes things more efficient,” said Hanover Fire-EMS Capt. Caleb Wilson. “Communication is better, and the overall operation happens faster.”

Pruden pointed out that another benefit of having a multiagency group is that one jurisdiction may have certain specialized equipment that another does not.

The response group also plans to start using geographic information systems to automatically deploy resources. The emergency communications centers will use GIS to dispatch the three closest municipalities instead of relying on the on-scene incident commanders for regional requests.

“It gets us all in route around the same time, and it gets us there around the same time,” Courtney said. “It not only gets us a more robust footprint, but it gets us there in a much quicker time frame.”

Additional supporting agencies include Virginia State Police, the Richmond Ambulance Authority, the Richmond Police Department, the Henrico Division of Police, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Metro Richmond Flying Squad.

The Flying Squad is a volunteer organization that provides support to first responders, such as water on hot days and hot beverages on cold days.

While the Regional River Response group is enhancing its response capabilities, the biggest message it wants to relay to the public is water safety, so that incidents along the James will be limited.

“Be careful on the river; don’t go beyond your capabilities if you can’t swim,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal of the Richmond Fire Department. “The river dynamics can change within hours, so use caution and common sense.”

