Regional spelling champion reaches third round of National Spelling Bee

Anaya Nanduru, an eighth-grader at Henrico County's Moody Middle School, represented the Richmond region Saturday in the preliminary rounds of the National Spelling Bee.

In the first round, she correctly spelled "dengue," which is a mosquito-borne viral disease common in tropical regions of the world.

In the second round, she correctly identified the definition of "consequent" in a multiple-choice vocabulary question. The correct answer was "ensues as a result."

In the third round, Ananya's spelling word was "deserts," defined as "rewards or punishments earned by one's qualities or acts." She spelled the word "desserts," which is a homonym of the correct word.

The National Spelling Bee, sponsored by Scripps, continues on Tuesday with the quarterfinal round, followed by the semifinal round on June 27. Those two rounds will be conducted virtually, as was the case with the preliminary round.

The finals of the national bee will be held in early July at Walt Disney Wolrld in Flordia.

Ananya is the daughter of Sreerama and Mrudula Nanduru of Henrico. She won the county's spelling bee in 2020 as well, but the 2020 regional bee was cancelled because of the pandemic.