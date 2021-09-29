Rehearing sought from Virginia Supreme Court in Lee monument removal case; Gov.'s office: 'This is truly a lost cause'

After it was lifted off the pedestal, the statue was cut into two pieces, an action McSweeney said Wednesday was punitive. "There was no need to cut it up," he said.

The petition also asserts that the high court failed to address claims the state could transfer the monument and Lee Circle to a private party if, after 130 years, the state decides it does not want to be associated with any message the monument conveys.

Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for Gov. Ralph Northam, said, "This is truly a lost cause. Every branch of government has spoken — including a unanimous ruling from the Supreme Court — in support of a more inclusive, just Virginia. It’s time to move on."

Charlotte Gomer, a spokesperson for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, wrote in an email that, “We just received the request for rehearing and are currently looking over the filing, but I’m not exactly sure what the plaintiffs hope to achieve with this move.”

“It is time for the Commonwealth to move away from a past when leaders of a racist insurrection were glorified to a future that tells our whole history fully and truthfully,” said Gomer.