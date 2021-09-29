Rehearing sought from Virginia Supreme Court in Lee monument removal case

The plaintiffs who fought for more than a year to keep the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue are asking the Virginia Supreme Court to reconsider its unanimous decision earlier this month that permitted its removal.

With the dust barely settled since Sept. 8 when the 12-ton bronze statue of Lee on his horse was lifted from its pedestal and removed to an undisclosed site, four property owners Wednesday filed a request with the high court for a rehearing alleging the justices made "several fundamental errors" in their Sept. 2 decision.

"If those errors are allowed to stand uncorrected, the damage to the rule of law, the authority of the General Assembly, and the credibility of the Court will be profound and lasting," they contend in an 11-page petition.

Patrick M. McSweeney, one of the lawyers filing the petition, said restoring the monument would be the ideal outcome for his clients. "But as an alternative, they certainly don't think the state owns and controls the monument," he said Wednesday.