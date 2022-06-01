 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remains of woman recovered from James River

Police on Wednesday confirmed that the body of one of the women who disappeared in the James River on Memorial Day has been recovered. 

The body of Lauren E. Winstead was found just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge at about 1:30 p.m., Henrico police said in a statement. 

Winstead, 23, of Henrico, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield went missing about 3:15 p.m. Monday. They plunged over Bosher’s Dam on paddleboards with 10 companions

"The search for Sarah E. Erway will continue and is transitioning from a search and rescue mission to a recovery operation," the statement said. 

This story will be updated. 

Lauren Winstead

Winstead

 Henrico Division of Police
