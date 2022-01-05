Removal of remaining Confederate monument pedestals in Richmond could cost approximately $1.5 million

Team Henry Enterprises, the Newport News-based contractor that recently finished dismantling the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, will soon take down the A.P. Hill statue and all remaining monument pedestals in the city.
After issuing a request for bids last month, the city on Wednesday published a notice saying it will award the contract to Team Henry, which bid $1.5 million on the project.
Another company, Washington-based contractor Stratified Inc., said it could do the job for $1 million. The city was preparing to award the company the contract, but later found that it did not have a Class A contractor's license with the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.
A city official familiar with the procurement process said Team Henry protested the city's plans to award the contract to the lower bidder, citing the state license.
Stratified CEO Clive Diaz said Wednesday that he had intended to acquire the state contractor license immediately, but that lawyers he consulted told him that his company is not eligible for the contract without it.
The city in 2020 awarded a $1.8 million contract to a shell company associated with Team Henry to take down the city's Confederate statues, shortly after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam ordered their removal following weeks of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
The move led to a state police investigation after former Councilwoman Kim Gray raised concerns about how the contract was awarded to the company, whose owner had previously donated $4,000 to Stoney's election campaign and political action committee.
A special prosecutor assigned to the case ended the investigation last summer after finding no evidence of public corruption.
The state also contracted with Team Henry to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee and its graffiti-covered plinth.
State and city officials last week announced that Richmond will take ownership of the Lee monument before transferring it and the other Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
The Black History Museum, according to officials, will work with the Valentine museum and other local cultural institutions to engage the public and decide the final disposition of the monuments.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated later today.
