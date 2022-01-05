Removal of remaining Confederate monument pedestals in Richmond could cost approximately $1.5 million

Team Henry Enterprises, the Newport News-based contractor that recently finished dismantling the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, will soon take down the A.P. Hill statue and all remaining monument pedestals in the city.

After issuing a request for bids last month, the city on Wednesday published a notice saying it will award the contract to Team Henry, which bid $1.5 million on the project.

Another company, Washington-based contractor Stratified Inc., said it could do the job for $1 million. The city was preparing to award the company the contract, but later found that it did not have a Class A contractor's license with the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

A city official familiar with the procurement process said Team Henry protested the city's plans to award the contract to the lower bidder, citing the state license.

Stratified CEO Clive Diaz said Wednesday that he had intended to acquire the state contractor license immediately, but that lawyers he consulted told him that his company is not eligible for the contract without it.