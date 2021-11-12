Rent in Richmond region surged during the pandemic. Two-bedroom apartments average $1,340 a month.

One reason for that, Cobb said, is Richmond didn’t experience an exodus of renters that larger cities did at the outset of the pandemic. Cobb said the region was likely a destination for tenants seeking a relatively cheaper alternative to the more expensive cities they fled, driving demand even as thousands of renters in the region who lost jobs or wages fell behind on payments and were at risk of losing their homes.

“We’re seeing demand soar to never before seen heights,” Cobb said.

The regional averages mask even higher costs in certain swaths of the city, where new development has brought apartments with more amenities and higher rents.

In the West End, one-bedroom and two bedroom apartments rent for an average of $1,495 and $1,545, respectively. In the city’s East End, one and two bedroom apartments rent for an average of $1,210 and $1,390, according to CoStar’s data.

Rents across South Richmond remain below the average, at $1,120 and $1,185 for a one- and two-bedroom unit, according to CoStar. However, tenants pay significantly more for apartments that have opened south of the James River since 2017, predominately in the Manchester neighborhood. Rents for those newer units in South Richmond cost an average of $1,380 for a one-bedroom and $1,905 for a two-bedroom, respectively.