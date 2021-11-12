Rent in Richmond region surged during the pandemic. Two-bedroom apartments average $1,340 a month.

It has never been more expensive to be a renter in Richmond.
In back-to-back years, the Richmond metro area has logged record-breaking rises in the cost of market rate rents at apartment complexes, according to data tracked by CoStar, the commercial and residential real estate analytics firm. At the start of January 2020, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit was $1,050. For a two bedroom, it was $1,130. This month, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment reached $1,195. For a two-bedroom, the average was $1,340.
Fueling the trend is surging demand for apartments in the region, coupled with a historically low vacancy rate that has left tenants with fewer options to choose from and, in turn, given property managers more leverage to hike costs, said Michael Cobb, a senior market analyst with the firm.
“Operators were really in a place where they could push rents in an outsized rate because vacancies were compressing so rapidly,” Cobb said.
After jumping more than 5% in 2020 – then the highest single-year growth in a decade – rents have climbed another 11% so far in 2021. By comparison, the region hadn’t exceeded 4% annual growth in a single year in the last decade, according to CoStar's historical data. Combined, the region's rent increases have outpaced national average rise of 11% in rent prices since the start of 2020.
One reason for that, Cobb said, is Richmond didn’t experience an exodus of renters that larger cities did at the outset of the pandemic. Cobb said the region was likely a destination for tenants seeking a relatively cheaper alternative to the more expensive cities they fled, driving demand even as thousands of renters in the region who lost jobs or wages fell behind on payments and were at risk of losing their homes.
“We’re seeing demand soar to never before seen heights,” Cobb said.
The regional averages mask even higher costs in certain swaths of the city, where new development has brought apartments with more amenities and higher rents.
In the West End, one-bedroom and two bedroom apartments rent for an average of $1,495 and $1,545, respectively. In the city’s East End, one and two bedroom apartments rent for an average of $1,210 and $1,390, according to CoStar’s data.
Rents across South Richmond remain below the average, at $1,120 and $1,185 for a one- and two-bedroom unit, according to CoStar. However, tenants pay significantly more for apartments that have opened south of the James River since 2017, predominately in the Manchester neighborhood. Rents for those newer units in South Richmond cost an average of $1,380 for a one-bedroom and $1,905 for a two-bedroom, respectively.
The most affordable place to rent in the city is Northside, where the average one-bedroom costs $790 a month and the average two-bedroom costs $1,050 a month.
The figures signal the region is losing ground on what leaders have called a housing affordability crisis, said Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors and the outgoing executive director of the Partnership for Housing Affordability, a nonprofit.
The Partnership’s regional housing framework, released in 2019, recommended the region add 1,000 new affordable units each year to meet projected demand by 2040.
Since then, rising construction costs, project delays while awaiting permits or financing and restrictive zoning laws limiting where new apartments can rise have all slowed progress, even as the state and localities have pledged more money for affordable housing initiatives, Lafayette said.
“What does it take to begin turning that around? Taking the approach of we’re falling behind,” Lafayette said. “With each passing year, we’re not gaining ground, we’re losing ground.”
Unless the region makes major gains in its production of new units, the supply shortage that has contributed to rising costs will persist, and the burden on renters will continue to grow, she said.
“When people have to put so much of their net income into housing, whether that’s 35% or even 50%, it really constrains their ability to invest in other basic needs – healthy foods, healthcare, their children’s education, their further education, that’s the long tentacles of a lack of affordable housing.”
